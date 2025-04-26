Drew Barrymore Reveals Cosmetic Surgery She's Had, Secret to 'Aging Gracefully'

Getty

The talk show host got candid in a between-the-scenes moment when an audience member asked her about the "secret to aging gracefully and being so comfortable in your own skin."

Drew Barrymore has been in the public eye practically since she was in diapers. And through it all -- the good, the bad, and the ugly -- she has maintained a positive outlook and a sense of grace and humility.

Now that she's 50 years old, she's also proving that age is truly just a number, as she's reaching new career heights with her eponymous talk show, connecting with guests and the audience alike with her down-to-earth, humane, and compassionate approach.

In one such moment, the actress got candid about her beauty regiment, including revealing what cosmetic surgeries she's had done to maintain her youthful beauty -- or not had done.

It happened during a moment between scenes on her talk show, that was subsequently shard via social media show, when a fan asked her, "Can you let us know your secret to aging gracefully and being so comfortable in your own skin?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As she always does, Drew took the question seriously and offered a genuine response, sharing that she's actually had no cosmetic procedures on her face.

"I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way," she said, before quickly adding, "but I also am like, do whatever works for you. The only thing I do know is don't judge other people because they do things differently."

She went on to note, "We're all on our own path and we have to support each other."

And that's not to say that Drew doesn't face her own insecurities when she looks in the mirror, like many women. "I see a lot of turkey neck or I have a lot of other time where i'm like 'Oh Wow, we're there now," she said of noticing different signs of aging.

In other words, like everything else, there is no catch-all solution or answer to finding and holding self-confidence. It's a journey. "I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself," Drew said.

"How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection and that person looking back at us is us?" she continued, offering one beauty tip that works from the inside out. "The kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face."

She went on to add, "smile is better than any lipstick you’ll buy, and internal dialog that isn’t so eviscerating of ourselves and so quick to catch a flaw -- who says that’s a flaw, by the way; that might be someone else’s favorite thing about you! -- how ironic."

"It isn’t how you look, it’s how you feel," she concluded.