Erika Jayne Weighs in on Dorit Kemsley Divorce Filing After Finding Out Online: 'This Is Sad'

On the Season 14 reunion special for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley revealed that she had "chosen not to have much of a relationship with" her estranged husband, PK.

On Friday, the reality star filed a petition to divorce in Los Angeles County. In the divorce filing documents, obtained by TMZ, Dorit is seeking sole legal and physical custody of her two children with PK, Jagger, 11, and Phoenix, 9. She is also requesting spousal support.

Castmate Erika Jayne found out just like the rest of the world, when the news broke on Friday, but she quickly made it clear that her castmate has her full support.

"I literally just found out online like everyone else, maybe an hour ago," Jayne said to Us Weekly at the opening of the Tryst Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on Friday, "and, obviously, I reached out to her."

She said she's yet to hear back from Kemsley -- "She’s got more important things to do than to talk to me right now" -- and expressed her sadness about the split. Jayne knows what Kemsley is going through at this point as she'd previously filed for divorce from her ex, Tom Girardi, back in 2020.

"How does anybody feel when they hear that a family’s broken up? You feel badly," Jayne told Us. "This is sad. It’s a sad thing."

Dorit's decision to file for divorce comes after a decade of marriage, with their separation first announced in May 2024.

Fans of RHOBH have watched the dissolution of their union play out in the most recent Season 14, culminating in that reunion declaration, and ultimateley this filing.

According to TMZ, sources report the couple did not have a prenup. Between that and Dorit's filing for sole custody, the divorce could get complicated and messy.

Dorit has been seen on her show confronting her estranged husband about his drinking and accused him of being a "bad father" when he's drinking, with him admitting that he has a problem. PK has said he's been sober now for more than a year.

The filing comes just one night after PK was reportedly spotted -- and photographed, per TMZ, making out with an Amazing Race contestant, Shana Wall, who was previously involved with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

Neither Dorit nor PK has spoken publicly about the filing.

Earlier this month, though, the state of their marriage was very much the center of much of the conversation during the three-part RHOBH reunion, with Dorit admitting that she still loved her husband, but couldn't be with him "as is" then.

""He's my soul, he's my blood, he's my heart and I hate that because it makes it that much more difficult. But I also know I need peace," she said.

For his part, PK chose not to participate in the reunion, instead submitting a statement that Andy read on the air.

"I was invited to be part of the Reunion, but declined because I don't believe engaging with Dorit in this forum would be constructive. Dorit has made several mischaracterizations about me, but the one I must address is the claim that I am a bad father," Cohen read.

"That statement is both heartbreaking and false. It is deeply hurtful to me and more importantly, to our children, who, despite Dorit's assertion, will inevitably see and hear all of this at a time not of our choosing.

"Those closest to us know the truth. Many have wanted to speak out, but I have asked them not to because the truth should never need a champion. I refuse to stoke a fire I did not ignite," the statement continued. "The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity, and grace. I can only hope this version of Dorit finds her way back to the person she once was."

In response, Dorit said she had support PK coming on the show to prevent "only one side" being heard. As for her changing in their time together, she said, "If I haven't changed in 14 years, then something's wrong with me."

After the women sparred a bit over Dorit's behavior through the season, with Sutton Stracke even saying at one point that it felt like she was "throwing your husband under the bus," while Kyle Richards said Dorit "seemed a lot more aggressive than usual" this season.