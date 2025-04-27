8 Celebrities Who Slammed Other Stars For Being Greedy

Getty

“I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle.”

It’s no secret that A-list stars in Hollywood are constantly bringing in major paydays -- from their movies to clothing lines to sponsorship deals. But when is enough enough? According to some celebrities, a few of their fellow stars can get pretty greedy when it comes to money, even when they already have millions to their name.

Whether it’s cash grabs that get a little too obvious or exploiting fans for profit, these moments of excess didn’t go unnoticed. These stars weren’t afraid to speak out when they saw greed getting out of hand and they made it clear that putting money over morals didn’t sit well with them.

Read on to find out which celebrities got called out…

Tina Fey

Tina Fey recently called out celebrities who are constantly taking on new projects outside of their area of expertise purely for the purpose of making more money. While Tina didn’t name any specific names, she said she was referring to famous people who have “like $200 million” and then try to sell sunglasses or perfume.

“I do kind of hate money. As we know, I’m terrible with money. I’m not terrible with money only in that I don’t waste money, but I don’t get excited about money if I’m safe and if I have enough money to live. I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle,” she said on her friend Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil admits she’s not afraid to call out other celebrities when she believes they’re doing things that aren’t morally right. In particular, Jameela has called out many celebs, including Khloé Kardashian, for promoting weight loss teas. In a post reminding the public to not take diet advice from celebrities, Jameela shared that most celebs don’t care about your body or your mental health.

“Parasitical, ignorant, greedy wankers. Give us the discount code to your chefs, nutritionists, trainers and surgeons that made you actually look the way you do. Oh and whoever you use to photoshop all your photos professionally,” Jameela wrote on Instagram.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish once called out other musicians for getting greedy when it comes to how many exclusive versions of their albums they release. She explained that artists often believe that they have to make “all sorts of different vinyl and packaging” in order to boost sales -- which makes their fans feel like they have to keep buying things.

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging…which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more…I can't even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces, and people are just getting away with it left and right,” Billie shared with Billboard.

She continued, “It’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f--king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers, and you care that much about making money -- and it's all your favorite artists doing that s--t.”

Julia Fox

While giving a tour of her New York City apartment, Julia Fox subtly shaded other celebrities who put on “excessive displays of wealth.” Julia, who admitted her home was probably “very underwhelming” to viewers, shared that she felt that other people who had very extravagant homes were being wasteful, especially when there are so many people in need.

“For me personally, I just -- I don’t like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky. Especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country. I’m just not really like that,” she said on TikTok.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian have had their ups and downs through the years. In 2023, they found themselves in a heated fight that stemmed from Kim’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection just months after Kourtney’s wedding that featured very similar archive pieces from the brand. Kim’s collab ended up being almost the same vibe as Kourtney’s wedding -- and she wasn’t happy about it.

On The Kardashians, Kourtney said she felt there was a “greediness” in her family, despite everyone having far “more” than they could ever “want or need.”

“I feel like there’s such an abundance of opportunities. It’s not about business, there’s just so much, and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It’s legit copying my wedding -- like, everything that I did was pulling references of '90s,” Kourtney said on the show. “I think she sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn’t even see it; she sees the dollar signs.”

The sisters have since moved past their issues and even collaborated on a Dolce & Gabbana campaign together.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone once called out his The Expendables co-star Bruce Willis for being greedy. After taking part in the first two films in the franchise, Bruce turned down the third movie allegedly because he wasn’t getting paid enough for his time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was offered $3 million for four days of work -- but wanted $4 million. After dropping out of the movie, Sylvester seemingly called Bruce greedy on X (formerly Twitter).

“WILLIS OUT... HARRISON FORD IN !!!! GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!” Sylvester wrote before adding, “GREEDY AND LAZY ...... A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE.”

Bruce did not appear to respond to the messages.

Robert Smith

The Cure frontman Robert Smith once called out ticketing agencies and musicians who get greedy when it comes to ticket pricing. In addition to ticket fees, Robert noted that dynamic pricing, which inflates ticket pricing based on demand, is a scam that many artists agree to because it makes them more money. Robert slammed musicians who don’t take a stand against it and are simply driven by greed.

“It was easy to set ticket prices, but you need to be pig-headed. We didn’t allow dynamic pricing because it’s a scam that would disappear if every artist said, ‘I don't want that!’ But most artists hide behind management. ‘Oh, we didn’t know,’ they say. They all know. If they say they do not, they’re either f--king stupid or lying. It’s just driven by greed,” he said to The Times.

Mindy Cohn

The Facts of Life star Mindy Cohn once shared that a reboot of the show was never going to happen thanks to a greedy co-star. While she didn’t name names, she explained that there were talks of a reboot in 2020 and the cast even hired a writer and got Norman Lear involved. Then, in the middle of it all, one of the cast members tried to make a different deal for a spinoff just for herself.

“One of the girls...went behind our backs and tried to make a separate deal for a spinoff just for herself and devastated the rest of us who we all, you know, I had booked Palm Royale, another girl is working. I'm just saying it was, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it...Greedy b--ch,” she shared on Sirius XM.