7 Celebs You Didn't Realize Guest Starred on Bluey

Getty

Eva Mendes, Natalie Portman, Robert Irwin, and more stars lent their voices to the popular Australian children's TV show.

Since premiering in 2019, Bluey has become one of the most popular shows in children’s programming -- and has racked up a lot of famous fans. So many celebs have shared that Bluey is their children’s favorite series and a show that they enjoy watching together as a family. Over the course of three seasons, Bluey has invited some of these big names to lend their voice to characters for guest appearances -- and there’s definitely a few you’ll recognize, even if you don’t watch the Aussie show!

Find out which stars lent their voice to the show…

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne made a guest appearance on Bluey as Chilli’s older sister Aunt Brandy. On the Season 3 episode “Onesies,” viewers discovered that Brandy was dealing with fertility struggles and potentially couldn’t have children. Looking back on the opportunity to record for the show, Rose admitted she was “so nervous” because she loves the show so much.

“I’m such a fan. So when I was in the booth, I was just really nervous ’cause it meant so much to me. ’Cause my children watch it, and it’s one of the few shows we all can watch together and I’m happy for them to watch,” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s entertaining, but it’s really gentle and it’s funny and it’s emotional.”

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman made a guest appearance on the Season 3 episode “Whale Watching.” In the quick clip, Natalie voiced the narrator on a nature show that Chilli and Bandit turn on while recovering from a night on the town. Natalie landed the role because her children are big fans of the show, and after crossing paths with executive producer Daley Pearson, he asked her to be on the show. She now calls it one of her “most important” roles.

“I was a narrator of a nature documentary that they were watching,” Natalie said on the Today Show. “It’s a very important show for my family and I was really, really honored to get to be part of it…It’s so wonderful. It’s pure joy.”

Robert Irwin

In 2021, Robert Irwin, the son of late conservationist Steve Irwin, appeared as a guest star on Bluey, voicing a clerk at a toy store named Alfie. In the episode, Bluey, Bingo, and Bandit stop by the shop while looking for a birthday gift for a friend.

“I’ve had so many hilarious and awesome and scary and fun and exciting adventures with animals. But I’ve never gotten to actually be an animal before or be the voice of an animal,” Robert tells The Associated Press. “I feel like I have a lot to draw from. definitely know the mind of a dog quite well. And it was fun to sort of step into those shoes.”

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes’ two children love Bluey, so it only made sense for her to guest star on the show. In 2021, the actress -- who shares her daughters, Esmeralda, and Amada, with Ryan Gosling -- appeared on the Season 3 episode “Born Yesterday” where she played a yoga instructor. Even before her guest appearance, Eva loved to rave about the show.

“Bluey is huge in our house. Huge,” she told Now to Love in 2020. “They get kind of this crazy energy afterward and they play tricks on us. They really love the frozen statue thing. But they love Bluey and we love Bluey and we watch it a lot.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the cast of Bluey in 2022, appearing on the episode “Stories” as a friendly horse named Major Tom. During the episode, Bluey’s friends, Indy and Winston, visit the horse next door to help them learn how to draw animals better. Looking back, Lin-Manuel says Bluey was one of his family’s most-watched shows during the pandemic, and he was so excited about the opportunity.

“Bluey is the one show my whole family can agree on. When we started watching it, my boys were the same age as Bluey and Bingo. So you know it really is like our family show. When we listen to the opening theme, we do the dances. I have to do the dad’s dance…We all watch it together so it was wonderful to meet the creator and the incredible animators who put it together,” Lin-Manuel said on The Project.

Joel Edgerton

In Bluey’s highly anticipated 28-minute special, “The Sign,” Joel Edgerton voiced a German Shepherd policeman. In the episode, he ended up pulling over Chilli for letting Bluey ride in the front seat of the car. While speaking about his appearance on the show, Joel shared that his children are “obsessed” with Bluey and Bingo. Although he explained to them that he was voicing a character on the show, he admits they didn’t really understand.

“I’m like, ‘This is me.’ And they’re like, ‘Get out of the way, Dad. We’re watching Bluey, watching this cool cop. You’re not cool,’” Joel said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Anthony Field