RuPaul's Drag Race Stars Mourn Death of Jiggly Caliente: 'This World Has Lost An Angel'

RuPaul's Drag Race stars and figures from the drag world are mourning the tragic death of Jiggly Caliente, who passed away on Sunday at 44 years old.

On Sunday, the family of Caliente -- whose real name is Bianca Castro -- announced the news of her passing, sharing a statement on her Instagram account.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends," the statement read.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world," the post continued.

"Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever," the statement concluded. "She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

The news of Caliente's death came only a few days after her family issued a statement sharing that the RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines judge experienced a "serious health setback" over the last month and had the majority of her right leg amputated.

"Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized, and as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg," the statement said in part.

Caliente first appeared on Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2012, in which she placed eighth. She returned in 2021 and competed on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Caliente also appeared on Drag Race Philippines as a judge for three seasons. Meanwhile, she is also known for her role as Veronica Ferocity in the series Pose, which ran from 2018 until 2021.

Following the tragic news of Caliente's death on Sunday, former Drag Race stars took to social media to pay tribute and recall fond and heartfelt memories of Caliente.

The official RuPaul's Drag Race account shared a statement, writing, "We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay -- always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time."

RuPaul's Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage, paid tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Caliente.

"My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved," she captioned her post. "This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high…..I love you so much honey @jigglycalienteofficial."

Jaremi Carey -- a former drag performer who formerly was known as Phi Phi O'Hara -- posted an emotional and lengthy tribute on Instagram, honoring the loss of his "best friend."

"My heart breaks just writing this ....I dreaded to have to finally share this message....holding onto this news has been awful and heartbreaking," Carey began. "I haven't been able to eat or sleep...... truly I have been just a shell for the person I was prior to this tragedy. I've cried more than ever and the pain I've felt is something I've [n]ever felt before."

Carey said he "rushed to the hospital" two days ago "to hold my best friend's hand one last time as I wish her on her way to a place where she is no longer in pain."

"I LOVE YOU JIGGLY....GOD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, you were and will always be my best friend," he added.

After recalling a handful of memories, Carey called Caliente "everything to me," writing that he's "broken and crushed." He referred to his close friend as his "#1 supporter," sharing that she was the "ONLY one I still to this day let call me Phi Phi."

The actor concluded his heartbreaking statement by writing, "I love you Jiggly, please know I will never forget you and will see you again one day!"

Meanwhile, Bob the Drag Queen also honored Caliente on Instagram. After recalling the first time they met, Bob wrote that she was "lucky enough to tour, laugh, and cry with Jiggly over the years.

"I'll miss our random calls to talk shit and laugh about stuff I could never share here. I loved watching you go from NYC Star to international drag sensation," she added, before concluding, "We lost a real one today. Sis, you really did 'retire with the crown.'"

In her tribute, Jinkx Monsoon remembered Caliente as "so much person in one little body," writing that she "loved this life," while Ginger Minj called Caliente "one of the fiercest, funniest, most loyal friends I’ve ever had," saying she was "shattered" by the news by "grateful I got to say goodbye."

Bianca Del Rio, meanwhile, wrote, "Rest well, my good time gal ❤️ @jigglycalienteofficial Thank you for 20 years of laughter and friendship."

