Dave Portnoy Calls Out Bill Belichick's 'Awkward' Interview Interrupted by Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Celebrities and the internet are reacting to Bill Belichick's "awkward" interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

During the 73-year-old former New England Patriots coach's interview -- ahead of the release of his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football -- his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, interrupted the sit down with CBS' Tony Dokoupil once the conversation turned to how the duo met.

"We're not talking about this," she intervened. According to Dokoupil, Hudson was a "constant presence" in their interview.

Bill Belichick talks to @tonydokoupil about his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson defending it by saying he’s “never been too worried about what everybody else thinks.” pic.twitter.com/MV8XqjfAQx — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025 @CBSSunday

Leading the reactions, Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy found himself "squirming" in his seat as he watched the interview.

"My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning," Portnoy shared via X.

"It's a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image [sic] my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I've ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat."

Meanwhile, current ESPN host Peter Burns is of the opinion Belichick might be being "held against his will."

"I've watched this at least 20 times and I keep coming back to the same conclusion," he said before adding, "we need to save that man."

Piers Morgan called the moment "utterly excruciating."

"Mr Belichick needs a family or friend intervention asap," he added.

"A 24 year old seems to have more influence over Bill Belichick than Tom Brady. Cold game," Jemele Hill, a sports journalist and former ESPN host also shared.

This Jordan Hudson and Bill Belichick relationships gets weirder by the minute pic.twitter.com/odwyFs57rA — Doug Harvin (@RealDougHarvin) April 27, 2025 @RealDougHarvin

Yikes: This has to be the most awkward Bill Belichick interview he's ever done...😳



Something strange is going on with Jordon Hudson.



(via @CBSSunday) pic.twitter.com/jtWbF45z9N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 27, 2025 @NFL_DovKleiman

I'd say Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick met either on a Seeking Arrangements like website or through a match maker (most likely imo).



Can't believe I fell for the "we met on an airplane!" story. — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) April 27, 2025 @JackMacCFB

Despite not wanting the question to be answered, Hudson has in fact opened up about how the pair met in the past.

On the couple's four-year "Meetiversary" in February, Hudson seemingly confirmed that they met on a flight in February 2021. At the time, the pair would have been 20 and 68, respectively.

"February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021," Hudson captioned her post. "Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick -- Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later. #LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic #IPhilToPhil 🫶🏼."

Hudson and Belichick's romance was first revealed in June 2024 when TMZ reported the news. At the time, sources told the outlet that the couple had been seeing each other for some time, and began dating shortly after Belichick's split from Linda Holliday.

One of Hudson's former cheerleading teammates told TMZ that Hudson and Belichick met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, and had connected while discussing Hudson's philosophy project.