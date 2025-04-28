Influencer Lizzie Kieffer Announces Death of 12-Month-Old Daughter: 'We Are Shattered'

Instagram

The content creator, who uses her background as a physical therapist to help women throughout their pregnancy journeys, announced that her infant daughter died suddenly over the weekend.

Content creator Lizzie Kieffer is mourning an unthinkable loss.

The physical therapist and social media personality, who is best known for helping women navigate pregnancy and postpartum, shared the devastating news that her 12-month-old daughter, Lilian "Lily" Louise Kieffer, has tragically died.

"We are shattered," Lizzie wrote in a gut-wrenching Instagram post on April 26. "Wednesday we woke up to a nightmare that we never imagined becoming our reality. Our Lily passed away."

Lizzie, who has over 300,000 followers across platforms, revealed that she and husband Matt Kieffer -- who are also parents to daughter Mia and currently expecting another baby -- are still searching for answers surrounding Lily's sudden passing.

According to the post, the couple that their daughter had a large mass on her brain, which went undetected.

"She never showed signs," Lizzie explained. "We won't know more answers with many of these things for months until further testing is done."

Despite the heartbreak, Lizzie's post announcing her daughter's death also honored her life, with the proud mom writing, "She was the purest of beings and brought light to every single space. In Lily's 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime."

In a tender moment, Lizzie also spoke directly to her daughter: "You will always, always be a part of us... You're our light in this darkness and we know God is holding you in an extra special place."

Ending the post with a message from the whole family, she added, "Daddy, Mommy, Mia & new baby love you so damn much and we miss you every single second."

The news sent shockwaves through the parenting and creator community, where Lizzie has been a trusted and uplifting voice, with the comments section of her post quickly filled with prayers and messages of support, including from fellow influencer Madeline Custer

"Words are so inadequate— I am praying for a unexplainable peace for you guys that could only come from God. You're in every thought and prayer and if there are needs that arise for the day to day, please let your community know," Custer wrote. "I know it would be an honor to so many ❤️ She is in the arms of the One who formed every part of her."

Fellow physical therapist, Dr. Mae Hughes, also commented, calling Lily a "light."