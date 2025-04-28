Instagram Message Leads Police to Missing Missouri Girl, 16, at 44-Year-Old Man's Colorado Home

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The man is now facing a slew of charges, while the victim claims she was held against her will in his home -- and sometimes forced to work for his snow removal company, in disguise.

A 16-year-old girl from Missouri who went missing back in December has been found -- months later and two states over with a 44-year-old man, this according to Colorado police.

Last week, Fort Collins Police Services announced the arrest of Maximilian Bondrescu, 44, on charges of 2nd degree kidnapping of a child, sexual assault on a child - pattern of abuse, 2nd degree assault, false imprisonment - minor locked in a room, failure to register as a sex offender - incomplete registration, child abuse, harboring a minor, and obstructing a peace officer.

According to authorities, the Fort Collins Police Cyber Crimes Unit was tipped off about a possible kidnapping investigation from a detective from Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force. Colorado detectives were told a juvenile who went missing in December from Missouri may be in the area.

The girl had allegedly sent a message to someone on April 15 from her Instagram account, which had been all but abandoned since December 6, per the arrest affidavit via 9News. Investigators allegedly determined her account was accessed from an IP address where Bondrescu lived.

A search warrant was obtained after learning he was a registered sex offender, and Fort Collins authorities went to the home on April 18. Per police, Bondrescu "denied that there was a juvenile female in the house" -- but, per the affidavit, she was found hiding in a closet.

The victim was 15 when she was reported missing by her dad, after she never showed up to school and wasn't reachable by phone. Per the affidavit, she told other students about running away to Colorado.

The docs claim she told police the pair met in November 2024 on an app called "Boo," before moving their communications to Snapchat. Police claim Bondrescu rented a vehicle to drive to Missouri, meeting the young girl before driving her back to Colorado. Per the affidavit, he picked her up in the middle of the night and avoided toll roads on the drive back.

She allegedly told police he wrapped her in a blanket and carried her into the house, before making her dye her hair and wear a mask and sunglasses if they left the home. She said she was only allowed to leave the house a "handful of times," and was sometimes made to work for his snow removal company, FoCo Sno GO.

"While she was forced to work for his company, she was required to wear a mask while shoveling to conceal her identity and age," said police, who are also asking "for any customers who used this company to contact" investigators.

She allegedly claimed he told her he couldn't afford to bring her home when she asked to leave in January or February. She also said she felt she had no way out and claimed he broke her phone, took her permit and student ID. He did, however, allegedly give her one of his old phones -- not knowing it still had Instagram on it. She allegedly logged into her account and messaged a friend.

"The importance of the work done by the Fort Collins Police Cyber Crime Unit, and similar units across the nation play a vital role in helping to keep our children safe," Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky said in a statement. "Had it not been for the diligent work of these detectives, the juvenile could have continued to be victimized."

"Our investigators will now work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure justice for this child," added Volesky.