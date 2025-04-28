Sister Wives' Kody Brown's Daughter Aspyn 'Confronted' Him, Asked Why He Didn't Like Her

TLC/Intsagram

"Aspyn literally asked why I didn't like her," Kody explained. "And I I'm like, 'Sweetheart, I love you. And I have, always have and always will.'"

Kody Brown is trying to repair his fractured relationship with his children.

On the April 27 episode of Sister Wives, the father of 18 traveled to Utah to visit with some of the children he shares with exes Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.

"I made arrangements to go see Christine's girls in Utah," he said of driving from his home in Flagstaff, Arizona to visit his kids in Utah. "Turns out there's other kids there, like, other of my kids, from other mothers."

And while he told his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, that it was "a really good trip," it was one that also resulted in some resolve with one of his children -- Christine's 30-year-old daughter Aspyn Thompson.

"Aspyn and I had this long discussion," he told Robyn, revealing that he and Christine's eldest asked him, "What did I do? Why don't you like me?"

"She confronted me," he continued, "which for Aspyn meant something's wrong."

The Brown family patriarch said he and his daughter went on to have "a long discussion," which he said was mostly "about us having a relationship not filtered through my view of her mother or her mother's view of me."

Kody said he ultimately left Utah with an "improved" relationship with his 30-year-old daughter, telling Robyn, "What I explained to her was just there's this place of pain that I didn't feel welcome to reach out to everybody."

And while Aspyn maintained that she never set out to make her dad feel as if he wasn't able to contact her, Kody stressed that what happened in his life, particularly with his ex-wives, made him "feel unwelcome."

"I got alienated from my children when the divorces happened," Kody claimed of Christine's decision to end their marriage in November 2021. Janelle followed shortly after, with his first wife, Meri Brown, the last to officially end their relationship -- though she divorced Kody on paper years prior to allow for his legal marriage to Robyn.

He continued, "I have an assumption that the exes just weren't protecting the privacy of the breakup at all. They're just like 'Your dad's like this, your dad's like this, your dad's like this.' And so I had all this relationship struggle with all of my kids."

Since he wasn't at home with any of those children Kody admitted he hasn't had "a lot of connection" with his kids.

"So I'm trying to establish this relationship where they're no longer having me represented to them by my ex-wives," he added.

And that's something his exes, Christine in particular, is fine with.

"I don't talk trash on Kody to my kids, ever. I wish Kody would reach out to them more and I wish he had a better relationship with his kids," she insisted in a confessional. "I've done everything that I can to facilitate that relationship."