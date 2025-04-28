SNL's Chloe Fineman Claims NYC Restaurant Manager Scolded Her In Front of Demi Moore

Getty

"I said, 'Calm down, I'm not nobody, I'm on SNL,'" said Fineman, adding that "a personality of mine started to come up that I don't love."

Comedian Chloe Fineman is pulling out the ol' "Do you know who I am?" and it turns out... They didn't.

The Saturday Night Live cast member revealed the embarrassing moment she had in front of Demi Moore while out in New York City when a restaurant manager scolded her.

"We walk in, and they're like, 'Oh yes, right this way,'" she shared in a TikTok video posted on Saturday.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"'Right this way,' they say. So I walk into a room and there's several empty seats and I sit down and then I look up and it's Pilaf little mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore. And I see Demi Moore," said Fineman, claiming the two were speaking.

"She fully says 'Hey,' back by the way," Fineman's sister interjected.

Fineman added that she had met Moore backstage "once or twice" during a taping of the sketch show and even held her iconic dog, Pilaf.

The comedian then claimed that the manager of Sant Ambroeus -- an Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side -- saw Fineman talking to Moore and allegedly rushed her and her sister out of the room and away from Moore.

Fineman questioned: "Maybe I had no make up on, I don't know, did I not look legitimate enough for this empty room of Sant Ambroeus?"

She then revealed how she reacted to the manager, while revealing she didn't have a reservation, but the restaurant had a number of empty tables.

"I said, 'Calm down, I'm not nobody, I'm on SNL,'" she continued. "Go off diva," Fineman's sister said with a laugh.

"He was like, 'I don't care who you are. I treat everybody the same. You have to talk to me first,'" Fineman repeated in an Italian accent, adding that she called him "rude."

"Let's just say a personality of mine started to come up that I don't love, so I took myself out of the situation," she concluded. "You could call it a Karen. I also call it living in New York, and everyone is, like, rude as f--k."