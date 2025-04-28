Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Shows Off Breast Reduction Results: 'So Worth It'

Instagram

The 40-year-old's decision to go under the knife came after she faced criticism last year for wearing a wedding dress that showed off her cleavage.

Susan Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, is opening up about her recent breast reduction and lift, which comes one year after her wedding dress sparked major conversation for its revealing bustline.

The 40-year-old actress and lifestyle influencer went under the knife earlier this month, and she's been sharing her journey with her followers every step of the way on Instagram.

In a recent post-op video, Eva's husband, Ian Hock, was behind the wheel as they drove home from the procedure. Eva, known for her transparency, admitted to feeling anxious before the surgery, even having a "mental breakdown" before going through with it. However, she quickly reassured her fans that the experience was "easy" and "great."

Eva has been open about her breast reduction journey since she first announced it back in early April.

At the time, she marked the occasion with a "bye bye boobies" cake, joking about the life-changing decision she'd been contemplating for 20 years.

Eva shared that this was her first-ever surgery and her first time under general anesthesia, calling the experience "surreal" and "empowering." Two weeks post-surgery, she reflected on her recovery process, which included some emotional moments as well as a few physical surprises, like bruising and the challenge of resting when she's used to being so productive.

In a tear-filled video, Eva expressed gratitude over the "nice" snacks her doctor provided post-surgery, joking about how the small gestures had her in tears. In the comments, she added that she had "no memory of making this video," as she was still coming down from anesthesia.

"Resting is harder than I realized," she admitted, saying she feels guilty when she's not doing something that feels "objectively productive."

Amurri's decision to go public about her surgery also comes after she faced some intense online scrutiny over her wedding dress.

Last January, her strapless gown went viral after critics blasted her for showing off her size 32F chest. Eva clapped back on social media, saying her boobs were "just minding their business," but later confessed to crying over the negative comments.

"I'm just a human being trying to feel beautiful, raise my kids, and enjoy my life," she wrote in a heartfelt blog post, addressing the haters six months after her wedding to Ian.

She did tell her followers, however, that the two are not related, sharing in an Instagram Story Monday that she's been saving for the procedure for "five years," and would never go under the knife over pressure from online "bullies."

The mother of three, who co-parents her children with ex-husband Kyle Martino has been keeping fans abreast of her her life post-surgery, amid the headlines, which has included adjusting to life with less guilt and more rest.

In another IG story post shared Monday, Eva gushed over her new breasts, telling her followers that the girls are "looking real good."

"I don't think I ever had boobs that looked this good, even when I was 18," she said. "So, worth it. A hundred percent."