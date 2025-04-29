Bill Hader Reveals How Girlfriend Ali Wong Supported Him During LA Wildfires

Getty

Hader shares how Wong helped after his three kids became "very worried" about him -- before praising his children for their resilience.

Bill Hader is opening up about how the devastation of the LA wildfires affected him.

The former Saturday Night Live actor recalled his experience for the first time on a recent episode of Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, after his home was damaged in the blaze.

"There's just devastation all around," he said. "It was no good. I was just in total shock."

Hader credits his "great support system of friends," including his girlfriend, comedian Ali Wong -- who helped him go shopping for new clothes.

"It was very sweet. It meant a lot to me," he said. "My kids are like, 'You're living in your pajamas,' they're very worried. And I told her about that and she was like, 'Let me take you to get some clothes.'"

Hader shares three daughters -- Hannah, Harper and Hayley -- with his ex-wife Maggie Carey.

While he said the hardest part was knowing his kids lost so much, he added they have been "resilient" through the whole situation.

"Everybody's like, 'Are you there for your kids?' And it’s like, 'No, I'm getting more from them,'" he said. "I'm so inspired by them and their ability to move and adapt and be positive."

The actor was in Malibu at the time, along with Kristen Wiig and Fred Armisen filming a Volkswagen commercial, when the fires beginning ripping through the Pacific Palisades,

"Kristen [Wiig], that morning said, 'There's a really bad windstorm coming, I'm really concerned about fires.' First thing she said to me. And then we're shooting and I look up, I saw smoke and the guys go, 'Oh, don't worry, that's in the Palisades.' I go, 'I live in the Palisades', and it was just dead silence. Then I was like, 'I got to go,'" he said.

When he arrived to his neighborhood, the only way he could access his home was to go up with a news crew.

"I just went up and I go, 'I have medication', which is true," he insisted.

An only in LA moment on Thursday at road block for #PalisadesFire Resident trying to gain access came up to news van as if he was part of our team, wanted to help cover, ride with us. Then, he pulled down his mask, smiled and it was Bill Hader! Couldn’t have been nicer! @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/0yobKGuHjp — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) January 10, 2025 @abc7JoshHaskell

"I need to go and get it. And they said, 'No, it's too dangerous.' And I saw news crews and I literally just went up to them and I was like, 'you recognize me?'" he recalled. "And they were like, 'no.' And I was like, 'all right, I go to the next one.'"

"I was like, 'you recognize me?' And the guy was like, 'hey, no way. Hey, what's going on?' So that was the only way I could get up there was if I went up with the news crew," he shared.