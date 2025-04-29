Ciara Throws Wicked-Themed Party For Daughter, Cynthia Erivo Surprises 8-Year-Old on FaceTime

Instagram

"You have the biggest heart and it feels our heart with joy to see how much your family and friends love you!" Ciara wrote, sharing footage from the magical festivities, including her and husband Russell Wilson's epic costumes.

Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter, Sienna, took a thrillifying trip to Oz for her eighth birthday.

The "Goodies" singer and NFL star threw their 8-year-old daughter a Wicked-themed birthday party -- and it was truly magical, with Sienna even receiving a special surprise from none other than Elphaba herself, Cynthia Erivo.

On Monday, Ciara shared an Instagram Reel, showing footage and photos from Sienna's Wickedly spectacular party. And it's safe to say the singer and Wilson went all out for their daughter's festivities.

Sienna -- AKA "SiSi" -- rocked a head-to-toe Elphaba costume, complete with green face paint, glasses, green gloves with long black nails, and of course, the Wicked Witch of the West's signature black hat. Ciara, 39, also dressed up as Elphaba, while many of Sienna's friends and family also donned costumes, including Russell, 36, who rocked an impressive Fiyero costume.

Ciara's post -- which was set to "Defying Gravity" -- began with herself, Sienna, and her youngest, Amora, 1, riding on a golf cart.

"I am Mama Elphaba," Ciara said, to which Sienna added, "And I am Elphaba Junior." Amora introduced herself with some adorable baby babble.

"We gotta watch Part 2!" Sienna continued, referring to Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters in November.

The video then cut to footage of the pink-and-green-filled party that took place on a soccer field, which featured colorful Wicked-themed stations full of fun activities, including "Glinda's Glamour Garden," "Elphaba's Potion Lab," and "Broomstick Flight School." There was also a pink bounce house, face paint, and of course, lots of bubbles.

Meanwhile, in the clip, Russell hilariously showed that he was committing to his character of Fiyero, telling the camera, "Fiyero's here. Prince of Shiz University."

"Hey, handsome," Ciara said from behind the camera.

The party even featured a Glinda impersonator, who donned a pink gown similar to what Ariana Grande wore in the film's opening. As shown in the clip, she taught all of the young girls how to toss their hair.

And the birthday girl received an extra special gift: a FaceTime call with Cynthia Erivo!

In Ciara's video, Erivo can be heard telling Sienna, "Happy birthday baby," with the birthday girl adorably asking the actress to "sing 'Defying Gravity.'" Erivo belted out some notes, per the clip, to which Sienna adorably applauded.

The video ended with screenshots of the FaceTime call, with Erivo posing and smiling for the camera as the birthday girl and Ciara also grinned from ear to ear on the call.

"A Wicked Birthday for our Princess Sienna! The Big 8! Sienna, you are beyond amazing and the sweetest daughter anyone could ask for!" Ciara captioned her Instagram post. "You have the biggest heart and it feels our heart with joy to see how much your family and friends love you!"

"The love, confidence, and excellence you radiate makes everyone feel like they’re Defying Gravity! Happy Birthday SiSi! @DangeRussWilson and I love you so much!..And @CynthiaErivo you are beyond!🧙‍♀️🎂," she added.

Russell, meanwhile, also posted in honor of Sienna's birthday, sharing a compilation video of fun clips and photos from the past eight years.

"Happiest of birthdays to my SiSi❤️ Daddy loves you!!!" he wrote. "We are so proud of you and every day we thank God for blessing our family with you. @ciara."