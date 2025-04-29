Megyn Kelly Criticizes Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Age Gap, 'Weird' CBS Interview

Getty

Megyn Kelly is weighing in on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's headline-making relationship.

On the April 28 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the 54-year-old journalist couldn't help but comment on optics surrounding the controversial couple -- who share a 48-year age gap -- especially after their contrasting fashion choices at public events.

"Oh, my God," Kelly said. "She shows up at these black-tie events wearing next to nothing -- basically a bikini -- while he's dressed in normal man's clothing. It looks weird."

"Who am I to judge? But I'm judging. I won't lie, it's weird," she added.

Kelly also weighed on the ex-New England Patriots coach's now-viral CBS Sunday Morning interview this past weekend, which saw Hudson, who has been by Belichick's side at high-profile events, famously interrupt when host Tony Dokoupil asked about how the couple met.

"We're not talking about this," Hudson snapped, leaving fans and viewers buzzing. Some saw her reaction as controlling -- including Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, who called the moment "awkward," and Piers Morgan, who chimed in on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting Belichick, 73, might need a "family or friend intervention ASAP."

This Jordan Hudson and Bill Belichick relationships gets weirder by the minute pic.twitter.com/odwyFs57rA — Doug Harvin (@RealDougHarvin) April 27, 2025 @RealDougHarvin

Kelly didn't mince words about Hudson's behavior during the interview either, saying it reminded her of a "music producer ... standing three feet to the left, headphones on, running the controls" during a band's demo.

"It's weird for an interview like that," Kelly continued. "If a spouse is going to be there, they're usually out of sight to avoid distracting the interview. But not only was she in sight, she was a constant distraction."

Hudson, 24, meanwhile, hit back at the critics on social media Sunday, re-sharing a series of tweets that seemed to show her side of the story.

"I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media," one tweet read, while another user remarked, "Nothing awkward about it. Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking."

Hudson also shared a fan's tweet that joked, "Bill looks like he wants to reach across and strangle the life out of the interviewer. I kinda wish he did."

Despite not wanting the question to be answered, Hudson has in fact opened up about how the pair met in the past.

On the couple's four-year "Meetiversary" in February, Hudson seemingly confirmed that they met on a flight in February 2021. At the time, the pair would have been 20 and 68, respectively.

"February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021," Hudson captioned her post. "Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick -- Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later. #LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic #IPhilToPhil 🫶🏼."