Roseanne's Michael Fishman Addresses Absence from Series Finale

Michael Fishman was MIA from the series finale of The Conners -- but he's not salty about it.

The actor, who played D.J. on both the original Roseanne series and the first four seasons of the ABC reboot, took to social media to react to his absence from the latter show's final episode, which aired last week. While he left the show a few seasons prior, some fans hoped it would make one final appearance for the sendoff.

When that didn't happen, he went to Instagram the following day to address his absence.

"It's the day after the Conners finale, and I have been inundated with people looking for a reaction. People seem to want to have there be some kind of conflict or controversy, especially on my part," he began in a video. "And the reality is, all I really have is empathy and understanding for all of the people on set and for all of our audience that's grieving."

"I prefer to be a lighthouse in the dark," he continued."

"When I look back at the legacy of the show, a legacy that started with Roseanne Barr and that we built into Roseanne and The Conners, I have only gratitude," shared the 43-year-old actor. "I really believe that that legacy belongs to all of you in the audience."

In the caption accompanying the video, he added, "Thankful for the Gift of Grief, that it happened, that I got to share the experience, forever changed by it,. To everyone who build our shows and all those who empowered it. #Legacy #Community #Love #Family #Roseanne."

He also responded to a couple fan comments, including one who asked whether he knew old footage of him from Roseanne would be shown toward the end of the series finale. "Had no idea. Was not told anything," he responded.

To another fan who wrote, "I don't understand why you weren’t in the show. Close families don’t just forget about their brother," Fishman responded, "that part! 🔥🙌"

He also said it was a "creative choice" that his name wasn't mentioned at all, adding that he's choosing to "move forward positively." In a followup post, he also added, "Thankful to part of these iconic moments. Appreciate all of you who celebrate the show. The legacy belongs to all of you."

Speaking with TV Line back in March, executive producer Dave Caplan said they wouldn't be bringing back a number of Roseanne characters for the final season since it was only six episodes.