Survivor's Bret LaBelle Splits from Boyfriend 27 Years His Junior, Chris Stanley

Instagram

After they both posted about the split, Stanley took to YouTube to detail what went wrong -- and the message LaBelle allegedly sent him shortly after the breakup.

The tribe has spoken: Survivor star Bret LaBelle and YouTuber boyfriend Chris Stanley are over.

The pair, who reportedly started dating in 2022 and have a 27-year age gap, announced their split on social media Tuesday, in a pair of Instagram posts.

"Sometimes love means letting go. Chris and I have shared so many memories, laughter, and growth together, and I will always be grateful for that," wrote LaBelle, 51, in his post. "While our paths are now going in different directions, the care and respect remain. Wishing him nothing but happiness, love, and success on his journey. Thank you for the memories."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In his own post, 25-year-old Stanley added, "Yes, we broke up. Some good things don’t last forever, but that doesn’t make them any less special."

"I’ll always be grateful for the memories and the love Bret and I shared," he continued. "Wishing him all the happiness in the world as we move forward on our own paths."

The two used the same photo in each of their posts revealing their breakup.

As Stanley is also a YouTuber with nearly 500K subscribers, he also took to his channel to open up a bit more about the split.

"This isn't the easiest or most fun video to make," he began his video, saying the two actually broke up a few months ago.

He added that while he knows a lot of people will want to know "what exactly happened or what went wrong," Stanley added that he wasn't "really here to spill tea, point fingers or talk about some drama or some scandal, because nothing really happened."

"We're still on good terms. I think maybe, eventually, when it's not still fresh, I can talk about our relationship a little bit more," he continued. "You only saw what was on social media, but obviously there's more to it."

Stanley said that, for him, "what happened is we grew apart" -- simply stating, "sometimes it just doesn't work out and that's okay."

After getting choked up, he also shared a text message LaBelle allegedly sent him a few days after they decided to break up. In it, the reality star purportedly wrote, "It sucks it took me 47 years to find a relationship this good and, for you, it's your first. I'm gonna miss you, man."