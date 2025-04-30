Brittany Cartwright Slams Jax Taylor's Bedroom Skills and Reveals Where They Stand Now

Bravo/YouTube/Getty

Brittany Cartwright is sharing some insight into Jax Taylor's abilities in the bedroom ... or lack thereof.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the star of The Valley was asked to rate Jax's skills in the bedroom on a "scale of 1 to 10."

"Oh, Lord. There was times when he was about a 7 or an 8 but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing," the 36-year-old reality star claimed, before giving her final answer of "I'd say, a 2 or 3."

Brittany and Jax were married for five years and share four-year-old son Cruz. Brittany filed for divorce from the 45-year-old in August 2024, listing their separation date in January 2024.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Jax agreed to give Brittany full legal and physical custody of Cruz in September.

Since then, Jax shared that he had decided to receive in-patient treatment for his mental health before informing his followers that he was diagnosed with both Bipolar Disorder and PTSD, and more recently, battling addiction issues, marking 83 days sober last month.

The duo's relationship has been on the rocks ever since and, according to Brittany, is "still not great."

"I really hope that he is sober, I can't say 100% that I think that he is or not," she told Andy Cohen on WWHL. "His personality is very much a Jax Taylor personality, so there's a lot of ups and downs."

When asked about his sobriety journey, Brittany said she hopes it continues.

"Me and Cruz both deserve that. No matter what, me and Jax are not getting back together, but we're going to be in each other's lives and coparenting is the most important thing and Cruz deserves the most."

Looking back, Brittany also revealed the red flag she should have seen in Jax right from the start.

"How he treated waiters and people in general," she shared.