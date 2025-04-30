JoJo Siwa Says There Were 'Many Reasons' for Kath Ebbs Split Amid Romance Rumors with Chris Hughes

Getty

"Obviously, a lot of people think that Chris has something to do with it," Siwa said before sharing the real reason for her split from Ebbs.

JoJo Siwa is setting the record on her split from Kath Ebbs.

The 21-year-old reality start got candid about her recent breakup during her appearance on The Viall Files podcast, this week, dishing on everything from Celebrity Big Brother UK drama to why she and Ebbs called it quits.

"I'm so happy where I'm at right now that I just want to stay here," she told host Nick Viall. "Whatever that means, whatever this is, I'm great here."

Ebbs, 27, first revealed that the pair had broken up in a TikTok video April 26, sparking rumors that Siwa's close friendship with Love Island alum Chris Hughes may have caused their split.

"Obviously, a lot of people think that Chris has something to do with it," Siwa, who identified as a lesbian prior to the show, but came out as queer during filming, said. "Chris does not have absolutely anything to do with it. Chris and I are friends. We have a very, very great friendship."

Diving deeper into her Celebrity Big Brother UK bond with Chris, Siwa called it the "perfect recipe to make a best friend" after the two connected over feeling drained from the constant pressure of being "on" 24/7 in the house.

"That was a moment that I really realized like, 'Oh, we're similar,'" Siwa said. "That was a moment when I realized like, 'Oh, I understand him very well.' I mean, he was there for me in my lowest lows in the house."

And while Siwa didn't share all the details about her split from Ebbs, she did make clear that the cracks in their relationship started forming long before she started filming the long-running reality show.

Siwa claimed she and Ebbs had a tense exchange at the Big Brother UK wrap party -- one that ended with Ebbs asking her, point blank, if she wanted to end things.

Her reply? "If you ask me tomorrow, I don't know my answer. If you ask me right now, my answer is yes."

While Ebbs made their own claims in a lengthy TikTok, Siwa said her ex knows the real reason they split, and reiterated that it has nothing to do with Hughes.

"Kath posted a video basically alluding to Chris and I are the reasons that we broke up. That's not the case. That is not the truth," Siwa said. "And they know that and I know that."

She continued, "There's so many reasons why it didn't work. I understand Chris and I are very tight… but don't paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him, because I did not."