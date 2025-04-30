Okay Baby Mom Katelynn Ordone Breaks Silence with Emotional Video After 2-Year-Old's Death

Instagram

"I think we all are trying … none of us really understand why or how this could happen, but y'all's support has made a big difference in a lot of this," Katelynn said of the tragic car accident that led to her toddler son's death.

TikTok personality Katelynn Ordone is grieving the unthinkable after the sudden and tragic loss of her 2-year-old son, Preston -- known to the internet as "Okay Baby."

The social media-famous toddler died following a car crash that also seriously injured both his parents.

Katelynn broke her silence in an emotional Instagram video posted Tuesday, where she thanked followers for their overwhelming support.

"Hey guys, this is Katelynn. I am Preston's mom," she began, tearfully. "I wanted to try to come on here and give y'all an update … I don't even know how I'm gonna put this video together."

The influencer, who was just discharged from the hospital Monday, is now staying at an Airbnb near her husband, Jaelan Ordone, who remains hospitalized with severe leg injuries.

Preston died after the family was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, April 24.

"None of us really understand why or how this could happen," she added through tears. "But y'all's support has made a big difference."

Katelynn also shared a heartbreaking throwback on her Instagram Story the following day, which showed Preston playing and smiling.

"I'll never understand why God took you from me. I will miss you and love you for the rest of my life," Katelynn captioned the post.

The Ordone family rose to online fame in 2024 after adorable videos of Preston went viral. His sweet -- and hilarious -- replies of "Okay, baby!" to his parents' instructions quickly earned him the nickname that stuck with millions of fans.

The tragic news broke April 27 via family friends, who confirmed that Katelynn, Jaelan, and Preston were all in the vehicle when it veered off the interstate and struck a tree. Their 7-year-old daughter, Paisley, was at school at the time.

According to Louisiana State Police, Preston was "improperly restrained in a child safety seat," a detail that has since been disputed by family. Preston's grandfather, Glen Norris, told NOLA.com that a witness who pulled the toddler from the wreckage claimed he was buckled in properly.

Trooper Marc Gremillion told the outlet, however, that police stand by their report based on the information they have so far, per TMZ.

The crash is still under investigation, with routine toxicology reports pending -- though no evidence of impairment has been shared so far. Both Katelynn and Jaelan are reportedly suffering multiple injuries; Jaelan underwent emergency leg surgery and has metal rods and pins in place. Katelynn only just began walking again after a severe concussion and multiple broken bones.

In her post, Katelynn expressed how difficult it is to even read comments or watch videos, but assured fans that that their love and support has not gone unnoticed.