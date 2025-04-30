Katy Perry Calls Out 'Unhinged and Unhealed' Haters Amid Blue Origin Backlash

Getty/Instagram

"I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," the singer wrote on Instagram, following criticism she's received since going into space.

Katy Perry is clapping back at critics after receiving criticism for her Blue Origin space flight flight -- and her Lifetimes tour.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram, where she addressed negative comments she's received online, this after lukewarm reaction to both the historic female-led flight and her dance moves during her tour, which kicked off last week.

"When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," Perry wrote in a lengthy comment underneath a post about a tribute billboard fans made for her in New York City's Times Square.

The fan video, which was projected onto a huge billboard in Times Square, featured a message congratulating Perry on the opening week of her tour.

"We are so proud of you and your magical journey. And we love you to the moon and back!" the message read, before being signed off by the "worldwide cats," referencing the name of Perry's fanbase, the Katy Cats.

Perry began her comment by thanking her fan sites for their support, writing, "I'm so grateful for you guys. We're in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!"

While she's seen the hate spewed her way, the "Firework" singer noted that through therapy and work on herself over the years, she's not only "OK" but has been able to decipher what's real and important to her amidst all the negativity.

"Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me," she continued. "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself' and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."

Speaking to her supportive fans, Perry added, "What's real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that ♾️"

"I'm not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I'm on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but…," she noted. "I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS ♥️."

Though she didn't directly address criticism for either her trip to space or her tour, Perry and fellow travelers Gayle King, philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn were called out on social media after their flight.

Memes and tweets sprouted up in real time, and celebrities even weighed in on the 11-minute space journey.

Some criticized the cost of the flight, while others shamed Perry and the other women on board for going glam and making a spectacle of the moment.

King later slammed critics, telling PEOPLE: "Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here."