Couple Decapitated and Dismembered by Man Victim Paid for 'Extreme Sex': Prosecutors

Prosecutors said the suspect "could hardly deny" killing one of the victims, as they were filming themselves having sex when he was stabbed to death.

A man is accused of killing and dismembering a couple living in West London -- with one of the alleged murders caught on tape.

The trial of Yostin Andres Mosquera (above left) began this week after being charged with the murders of 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth (above center and right, respectively).

Authorities discovered the body parts of the two victims in suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge in July 2024; a label on the luggage led investigators to the victims' flat, where additional human remains were found in a freezer chest.

Before his trial started, the Colombian national reportedly admitted to the manslaughter of Alfonso, but denied the murder charges against him. Prosecutors, however, did not accept the plea and his trial began Wednesday.

Today in court, prosecutors laid out their case and explained the link between the three men.

According to prosecutors, via BBC, Mosquera was paid for his time with Alonso, who allegedly liked to engage in "extreme sex" acts. The also victim allegedly paid the suspect and another man to perform acts which were filmed and shared online.

Though Alonso and Longworth were in a civil partnership, prosecutors said Longworth had "nothing to do with" his partner's "extreme" sex life.

The suspect, authorities previously said, "had been staying with them" for "a short period of time." Photos of the three on flickr even show them together back in Cartagena, in the suspect's native country of Colombia. Another photo seemingly taken by Alfonso -- an avid traveler -- also showed Mosquera eating fish and chips in London.

"They seemed to enjoy one another's company," said prosecutor Deanna Heer.

The Double Murder

Prosecutors say Mosquera first killed Longworth by striking him with a hammer to the back of the head.

"Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull," said Heer, per The Guardian, who claimed the body was then hidden in under-bed storage.

"Albert Alfonso had been repeatedly stabbed, suffering multiple wounds to his torso, his body and his face and to his neck. None of that is in dispute," she stated, adding that Mosquera could "hardly deny killing" the second victim because Alfonso's murder was caught on film as they recorded themselves having sex.

Footage also allegedly showed the suspect "singing and dancing" around the apartment after the murders.

Electronic Evidence

Leading up to the murders, Mosquera's computer showed he searched online for a chest freezer, collected information about Alfonso's finances and looked up the value of the couple's home.

He also allegedly searched for "serial killers of London" and "Jack the ripper film."

Prosecutors believe he "set about trying to steal from" the victims after their deaths -- and accuse him of messaging Alfonso's boss after the murders to say he would be out of town in Costa Rica dealing with a family emergency for two months.

Discovery of the Bodies

The search for Mosquera began, after police responded to a report of a man behaving "suspiciously" at the Clifton Suspension Bridge around midnight on July 10. Authorities then discovered the decapitated and dismembered bodies of the two victims in suitcases at the landmark.

A label on one of the suitcases led authorities to the victims' apartment, where additional remains were found in a chest freezer. Mosquera was arrested shortly after.