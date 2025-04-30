Man Predicts Own Murder, Names Suspect In Chilling Facebook Post Hours Before Death

Facebook/GoFundMe

Friends and family frantically responded to the post, while others tagged local authorities; hours later, police made a grisly discovery.

A California man is facing two counts of murder -- after he was named in a Facebook post by one of his alleged victims hours before police found two bodies in the bed of an abandoned pickup truck.

66-year-old James David Collier of Boulder Creek was taken into custody on Sunday, following a month-long investigation into the deaths of Sean Pfeffer (above left) and Colter White (above right).

Discovery of Bodies

The bodies of the two men were found in the back of a pick-up truck in a rural area of the Santa Cruz mountains on March 24, per a press release from the California Highway Patrol, who responded to the scene and investigated the case.

While CHP said the two suffered gunshot wounds, the San Francisco Chronicle, citing court docs, said one man had a rope tied around his neck and had multiple gunshots to the back, while the other was bound by his feet, with gunshot wounds to his thigh, arms, back and back of the neck.

Per KTVU, a motorcycle was also placed over their bodies.

Chilling Facebook Post

Facebook

In a post shared to Facebook the day before the discovery of his body, Pfeffer called out Collier by name -- calling him a "piece of crap" and adding, "I hope you shoot me."

"If today isn't work out know that it was James Collier the piece of crap that I invited to this mountain that still hasn't left it and is working the f*** out of my f****** cousin," he wrote. "I'm rolling down there right now Jimmy I hope you shoot me."

In the replies, friends and family pleaded for updates after they couldn't get in contact with him. Others started tagging local authorities.

The Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, detectives identified Collier as a suspect.

According to a statement of facts via KTVU, one of the victims was allegedly trying to evict Collier from a property a witness said he was "unwilling" to leave.

Speaking with police before his arrest, Collier allegedly denied killing the men or any self-defense theory, per the Chronicle.

A search warrant was executed on a residence associated with the suspect on April 9, with authorities allegedly finding a piece of glass that matched the truck the bodies were found in; investigators said dirt below the glass "presumptively" tested positive for blood.

Another witness, meanwhile, also allegedly told police Collier admitted to killing the men.