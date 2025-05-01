Bill Belichick's Daughter-in-Law Slams Jordon Hudson After Awkward CBS Interview

Getty/Facebook

While some are coming to Hudson's defense, saying the young PR rep was just doing her "job," Bill's daughter-in-law, Jen, has another take on the matter.

The Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson drama continues, and this time, Belichick's daughter-in-law Jen is weighing in.

Hudson, 24, allegedly caused a stir during the taping of Belichick's interview with CBS Sunday Morning, with TMZ reporting that the former cheerleader-turned PR rep "stormed" off set and delayed filming by 30 minutes after she didn't like the line of questioning. While Belichick and Hudson say she was just doing her job by keeping things on track, not everyone is buying that, including Jen.

Ex-Patriots star, Julian Edelman, was one of the few to defended Hudson -- taking to his Dudes on Dudes podcast, where he said "People are given an unfair reality of what's going on."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Comedian Nikki Glaser meanwhile took to the comments section of Edelman's post clipping the podcast episode, where she said people were "out for blood," writing that Hudson was "acting as his publicist. Publicists do this during interviews."

But Jen, the wife of Bill's son Steve, had a different take -- responding to Glaser by saying, "Publicists act in a professional manner and don't 'storm' off set delaying an interview."

Instagram

In the face of the growing backlash, Belichick himself broke his silence on Wednesday, slamming CBS for creating a "false narrative" with "selectively edited" footage, and denied that Hudson was dodging questions.

He said Hudson -- who he's described as having both a "personal and professional" role in his life -- was just trying to steer the convo back to his upcoming book.

"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," he said.

He also cleared up speculation surrounding when the pair first met, confirming the he indeed met Hudson on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

"Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021," he continued. "The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative -- that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation -- which is simply not true."

CBS hit right back, however, claiming there were "no preconditions" for the interview and that the topics were approved "multiple" times with Belichick's team.