Brittany Cartwright Defends Slamming Jax Taylor's Bedroom Skills After Backlash

After The Valley star gave a very low rating of her ex's skills in the bedroom on WWHL, she was slammed as "tacky," with fans asking why she would "publicly announce that about someone" instead of keeping it to herself.

Brittany Cartwright is defending her "honesty" about her apparently lackluster sex life with her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Valley star was asked to rate Jax's skills in the bedroom on a "scale of 1 to 10."

"Oh, Lord. There was times when he was about a seven or an eight, but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing," the 36-year-old reality star claimed, before giving her final answer of "I'd say, a two or three."

She was subsequently met with backlash over her candor, with fans taking to the comments section of E! News' Instagram post to call out Brittany for publicly criticizing Jax's bedroom skills.

"Tacky," one user wrote.

"Why would you publicly announce that about someone," a second person asked.

"He’s not my favorite person I don’t even really like the man…but some things should really be kept to ourselves..," a fan wrote, while another said, "I mean, maybe keep that to yourself? You knew this boy was wild and you married him and had a baby with him anyway so respect the fact that he’s your child’s father. 💗."

Brittany jumped into the comments section to address the backlash, and defended her remarks.

"Let’s be clear, I was ASKED this question on WWHL and it's my right, after all the s--t I have been through, to answer honestly," she said.

Brittany and Jax were married for five years and share a four-year-old son Cruz. Brittany filed for divorce from the 45-year-old in August 2024, listing their separation date in January 2024.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Jax agreed to give Brittany full legal and physical custody of Cruz in September.

Since then, Jax shared that he had decided to receive in-patient treatment for his mental health before informing his followers that he was diagnosed with both Bipolar Disorder and PTSD, and more recently, battling addiction issues, marking 83 days sober last month.

During Tuesday's episode of WWHL, Brittany said her relationship with Jax has been on the rocks ever since.

"I really hope that he is sober, I can't say 100% that I think that he is or not," she told Andy Cohen on WWHL. "His personality is very much a Jax Taylor personality, so there's a lot of ups and downs."

When asked about his sobriety journey, Brittany said she hopes it continues.

"Me and Cruz both deserve that. No matter what, me and Jax are not getting back together, but we're going to be in each other's lives and coparenting is the most important thing and Cruz deserves the most."

Looking back, Brittany also revealed the red flag she should have seen in Jax right from the start.