RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Guest Judges Revealed: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chappell Roan and More!

"It's good to see us, isn't it?" Yes, ladies, it so is.

Ever dreamed of a Chappell Roan and Wicked crossover? Well, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 is giving fans Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the "Midwest Princess" herself.

Paramount+ revealed the star-studded guest judge lineup in a new trailer for the tournament-style season on Thursday -- which also features gag-worthy appearances from Colman Domingo, Kate Beckinsale, Susanne Bartsch, Adam Shankman, Jamal Sims, Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Paramount+

Miss Grande is no stranger to the drag world, as this will be her fourth time as a judge on the show.

She and costar Erivo are seen in the preview reenacting iconic lines from the movie musical, as Erivo tells the queens, "It's good to see us, isn't it." Grande follows that up with, "No need to respond, that was rhetorical."

For their Werk Room appearance, the pair kept their looks color coordinated, with Erivo in Elphaba green and Grande in Glinda pink. At the judges table, Ariana again rocked rose gold, in contrast with Cynthia's sparking black look.

Roan, meanwhile, makes quite the Werk Room entrance herself, asking the queens if they have something "sexy" for her too "slip into."

The Grammy-winner has stated numerous times that drag culture has been a massive part of creating her artistic identity, something which can be seen in many of her performance outfits -- from her as the statue of Liberty at last year’s Lollapalooza Chicago to dressing as a medieval princess at the 2025 Grammys. She also had a number of Drag Race alums and local queens perform at her concerts.