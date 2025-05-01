Florida Man Kills Woman, Then Kidnaps, Rapes Her Daughter-In-Law Before Locking Her In Toolbox: Sheriff

Washington County Sheriff's Office

"If you can picture what a hog tie looks like, that's what he did to her," the police said of the victim trapped in a container in a shed before she managed to escape.

Florida police say a 40-year-old man -- with a "trust no b---h" tattoo emblazoned across his chest -- has been arrested, facing felony charges over accusations of kidnapping and raping one woman, as well as beating a 74-year-old woman to death.

David Gipson has been accused of kidnapping and brutally attacking a Florida woman before holding her captive in a storage container. He is also suspected of having killed her mother-in-law.

During a press conference this week, the Washington County Sheriff's Office told reporters that they received a 911 call at about 5:20 p.m on Monday, April 28 from a passerby who found a victim of a "brutal attack".

Once they arrived on the scene, police say they found "a lady in distress" who was still naked and in need of medical attention.

She told police that the suspect. Gipson, allegedly knocked on her door claiming her husband and her brother-in-law were "thieves" that owed him money and he was there to get it back.

The victim then went on to tell police that he allegedly came into the house and started taking items before beating her up, striking her across the head. He then allegedly hand cuffed her and stripped off her clothes.

As she was on the floor, he reportedly turned his attention to her 74-year-old mother-in-law, Lettie Cooper Collins, and began beating her. According to police, the victim last saw her mother-in-law alive -- however, her eyes were swollen shut from the beating and her face was covered in blood.

He then allegedly dragged the younger woman to his car and put duct tape over her mouth before driving off to his house. There he allegedly sexually assaulted her and held a gun to her head, threatening to kill her.

She said he then put her in a tool box in the shed, piling debris and other items to on top to keep her inside.

"She was naked," County Sheriff Kevin Crews explained.

"Still handcuffed and duct-taped around her mouth," he continued. "He put a rope over her neck and tucked her legs up underneath her. If you can picture what a hog tie looks like, that's what he did to her. She stated she got very hot and thought she was going to suffocate and die."

Eventually, the victim managed to push herself out of the box before getting out of the shed. "And then ran for her life," the sheriff said.

She was allegedly still handcuffed when she ran into the road and got help from a good Samaritan who pulled over. The motorist helped her into his car and gave her a blanket, before she met with deputies who responded to the call.

When she told the police about her mother-in-law, asking them to go and check on her, they found Collins dead at the house.

"She was beaten to a pulp," said Crews.