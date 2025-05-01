10th Victim Identified from Fox Hollow Farm, Home of Suspected Serial Killer Herb Baumeister

Hamilton County Coroner's Office/Indianapolis Police Dept.

The daughter of the victim, who was never reported missing or linked to the frightening case, reacts to learning he was "brutally murdered" -- after hoping for decades "he'd come try to find me."

The remains of a 10th man have been identified from the overwhelming collection of charred bone fragments found at Indiana's Fox Hollow Farm, the sprawling estate of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister.

Authorities believe Baumeister (above right) brought gay men to his property whenever his wife and children were out of town, before killing them while possibly recording the act, burning their bodies and spreading the remains around the grounds.

After his wife filed for divorce, she allowed for a search of the property, where authorities found bone fragments. Baumeister killed himself shortly after, leaving behind a suicide note that made no mention of the murders or remains.

This week, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office announced DNA testing recently confirmed the remains of Daniel Thomas Halloran (above left), born in 1972, were among those on the property. County Coroner Jeff Jellison, who has spearheaded attempts to identify Baumeister's alleged victims in recent years, told Fox News Digital the department still has three DNA profiles to identify, as well as potentially dozens of other victims.

"This is a significant development in our ongoing efforts to provide answers to the families of those who went missing," said Jellison. "We are grateful for the expertise of [forensic lab] Othram and the advances in forensic science that made this possible."

Halloran's identity was reportedly confirmed after he came back as a match for his late mother, when authorities in Indianapolis ran his DNA against a DNA card for her following her death by overdose.

Victim's Daughter Speaks Out

While most of the victim's family -- including both of his parents -- are all dead, his daughter is still alive, and spoke with local news about the update.

Halloran was never reported as a missing person and never before linked to the discovery at Fox Hollow until now. Per his daughter, 32-year-old Coral Halloran, she barely knew her dad, who left when she was just a toddler after his relationship with her mother fell apart in the '90s.

"All my life, I kind of expected my dad to be around and one day hoping he'd come try to find me," Coral told News13. "It makes me sick and weary to my stomach, having to know my dad was brutally murdered. It's hard. And for all the other victims out there, their families, I'm with them. I'm praying hard for them."

Coral told WRTV her aunt suspected her father was one of Baumeister's victims and suggested she reach out to Jellison. She said she agreed to take a DNA test, which also came back as a match.

"My mom always told me that he was gone and that he would have contacted me if he were alive," she added. "I was somewhat prepared for this day, but I definitely wasn't ready for that answer."