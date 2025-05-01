Jodie Sweetin Addresses Speculation She 'Came for' Candace Cameron Over Olympics Opening Ceremony

Getty

"She posted her viewpoint and I posted mine, and we've always been very different on those things," Sweetin said.

Jodie Sweetin is opening up about her relationship with her former television sister, Candace Cameron Bure.

Taking to Instagram during the opening-ceremony performance, Bure shared her thoughts on drag queens and artists referencing Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper, calling it "disgusting."

At the time, people assumed Sweetin called out Bure for her views, when she said the performance in question actually depicted the feast of Dionysus as a nod to Greek gods.

"'Tell us you don't know about art,'" The Vault's Amir Yass said to Sweetin, quoting her. "You were speaking about her [Bure]..."

"To be honest, I wasn't speaking about her," Sweetin clarified.

"There was already something that had happened where we went on a divergent path," she continued. "And then I saw the Olympics thing and how people were freaking out about it, so I said, 'Oh my God, tell me you don't know anything about art history without telling me you know nothing,' and everyone was like, 'She came for Candace!'"

"And I was like, 'What the…?' I was like getting a massage or something, and I came out to all of this, and I was like, 'What did I…? Oh, she said….ohhhhhh. Well, I guess that's it!'"

Despite insisting the dig wasn't aimed at Bure, she wouldn't change a thing.

"I'm not changing anything I said," she stressed. "But it was not an intentional dig. But it was still what I wanted to say."

Sweetin then touched on the pair's differing views, claiming they have never actually clashed over them.

"It's funny, we've never actually 'gotten into it'," she said. "She posted her viewpoint and I posted mine, and we've always been very different on those things. I think it was just ... now all of that comes to the surface more."