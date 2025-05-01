Sasha & Malia Obama Spotted In New Photo, As Mom Michelle Recalls 'Nightmare' Keeping Them Out of Tabloids

Getty

The former first lady recalled raising teens in the White House, saying it was a "lot of work" and only got harder as they got older.

Raising teenagers is no easy feat, especially when they're on the national stage.

Calling it "a lot of work," Michelle admitted that things only got harder as the girls grew up.

"They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," Michelle told Ripa. "And every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."

She continued, "When your kids are under the security of the Secret Service, you almost have to work twice as hard to make their life normal. Imagine setting up the first play date or the first time the kids get invited to a play date. The process of having my children at your house meant that an advanced team had to come and question and search your house and ask if you had drugs and guns."

The pressure the girls face is something the mother of two has termed the "Obama tax" -- and while it can be hard having two famous and successful parents, being a former first family still comes with its fair share of benefits.

"We call that the Obama tax for them," Michelle said, discussing the pressure the girls face as the kids of two famously smart and successful people. "You'll have it the rest of your life, but you also have a lot of benefits."

"I'm trying to make this feel normal to them, because you don't want them to start thinking, number one, they're full of themselves, that any of this is about them, and that their job is to go about their lives," she added. "This world is not about you. This is just your dad's job."

Michelle's comments come as a new and rare photo of Malia and Sasha has emerged, which saw the pair step out to attend their friend Destin Conrad's Love On Digital album release party. It's the seventh slide in the post above.

In a photo of their outing shared to Instagram April 24, Malia paired her burgundy leather jacket to her long auburn hair style while posing next to Destin, who sported a black cutout shirt, black jeans and an animal-print belt.

Sasha, meanwhile, looked chic in a Western-inspired ensemble that included light-wash jeans and a cropped white tank top.

"i got 2 celebrate love on digital twice with my loved ones in LA and new york my heart is so full and my album comes out tonight," the R&B singer wrote. "... im the luckiest ever, we had a f--kin time thank you to everyone who came to celebrate me i love u guys much L.O.D OUT TONIGHHHHHHTTTT AHHHHHHHHHH BRB."

And while the comments were largely from fans congratulating Destin on the release, many couldn't help but point out the surprise shot of the Obama girls in the photo carousel.

"The obamasss??" one user commented under the carousel. "Ur so goated i love u."

Another wrote, "HOLD ON SASHA & MALIA WHAT."