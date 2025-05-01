Dad Has Cops Called on Him By Neighbor Concerned He Kidnapped His Own Baby

Instagram

"Someone called the cops on me thinking that I was a homeless person with a baby, so the cop needs to see my ID," he told his followers before walking out and showing the police in his front yard.

A dad in California was met with police at his door, claiming a neighbor thought he had possibly kidnapped a baby ... a baby who is actually his own child.

Artist Chapman Hamborg, whose family has a social media presence, was apparently out for his daily walk with his baby in Huntington Beach, before a nosy neighbor allegedly saw his shaggy hair and outfit, assumed he was homeless and called the cops.

"Someone called the cops on me thinking that I was a homeless person with a baby, so the cop needs to see my ID," he explained on an Instagram video of the incident, which has racked up more than 1.2 million likes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I am surprised all of my neighbors haven't seen me and recognize me by now," he captioned the footage. "Well this lady thought I was homeless and had a (stollen?!) baby and she was concerned enough to call the police, and get in her car and follow me home."

"This is what I look like, wearing my Patagonia jacket," Hamborg joked in the footage, capturing the moments after police arrived.

Authorities said that a woman living a street away saw Hamborg with the baby and was concerned. "So, she followed you and saw you walked in here," the policeman can be heard saying in the footage.

The Huntington Beach Police Department told Storyful they responded to a call on April 18 at 10 am and determined that no crime was being committed.

"Apparently I need to work on my appearance," Hamborg added to his caption. "I guess being an artist or a tired dad isn't a valid excuse."

He ended his post by asking his followers to take a vote: "If you saw me would you have thought I was homeless?"

His post was flooded with comments including, "That lady obviously does NOT know how much that baby carrier costs 🤣," "Is it illegal for homeless people to have children?" and, "Wait, you mean there are parents out there who don't look homeless with a newborn?!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After his first video went viral, sitting at 33.8 million views on Instagram at the time of writing, he shared another video reacting to the consensus that he does look homeless.

"Hundreds of comments and thousands of votes agreeing that I DO LOOK HOMELESS 😅Even my kids agree! 😅," he began his caption for the second video.

In the footage, he turned the camera around to show his other two kids on their trampoline -- who agree with the family's followers.

"Yeah, well you actually do look like one," one of the children can be heard saying.

"You think I look homeless? Someone needs some beauty sleep, a spa day or something, or maybe some nicer clothes," he said, referring to himself.