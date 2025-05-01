Top 5 BeachLife Festival Acts and How to Stream Lenny Kravitz, Sublime and More at Home!

Getty

BeachLife Festival returns to Redondo Beach, California for its 6th year, featuring headlining sets from Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Alanis Morissette and more.

The BeachLife Festival is back in Redondo Beach this weekend (May 2–4), bringing a sun-soaked, nostalgia-packed lineup to the SoCal coast. With Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, and Alanis Morissette headlining, this year's festival is a must-see for fans of '90s rock, reggae and more.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here, but for those unable to attend, the festival can also be streamed at home!

Available via a free livestream, presented by Music Gives to St. Jude Kids, those who can't attend can check out all the festival's performances exclusively on Volume.com. While free, those able to do so are encouraged to donate.

Here's our guide to the top 5 acts you won't want to miss.

1. Lenny Kravitz (Friday, May 2)

Kicking off the weekend in style, Lenny Kravitz brings his signature blend of rock, funk, and soul to the beach. Expect high-energy hits like "Are You Gonna Go My Way?" and "Fly Away," along with the stage presence and iconic rock 'n' roll outfits he's come to be known for. With over three decades in the music, Kravitz is a true legend, recently honored with the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2. Sublime (Saturday, May 3)

Long Beach's own Sublime takes the stage on Saturday, bringing their ska-punk fusion to the beach. Now fronted by Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, the band continues to deliver hits like "Santeria" and "What I Got," blending reggae, punk, and rock into a sound that defined the '90s and still resonates today.

3. Alanis Morissette (Sunday, May 4)

Closing out the festival on Sunday, Alanis Morissette delivers a powerful set of her iconic hits. With seven Grammy Awards and a catalog that includes classics from "Jagged Little Pill," Morissette's performance is sure to be a highlight of the weekend. She'll also be headlining at several festivals this year, including Mothership Weekend in Florida and Lytham Festival in the U.K.

4. Train (Friday, May 2)

San Francisco's Train brings their multi-GRAMMY Award-winning sound to the festival. With hits like "Drops of Jupiter" and "Meet Virginia," their performance is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. The band has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, making them a staple of '90s and 2000s pop-rock.

5. The Pretenders (Saturday, May 3)

Led by the legendary Chrissie Hynde, The Pretenders bring their punk-pop classics to the stage. With hits like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "I'll Stand by You," their performance is one fans of timeless rock won't want to miss. The band has sold over 25 million albums, cementing their place in rock history.