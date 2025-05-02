Dave Portnoy Recalls First Impression of Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Getty

The Barstool Sports founder also makes a bold claim about who he believes wrote Belichick's statement slamming CBS for creating a "false narrative" in the now-viral interview.

Dave Portnoy is weighing in on Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, following the ex-New England Patriots coach's now-infamous CBS Sunday Morning interview.

On Thursday's episode of his Unnamed Show podcast, the Barstool Sports founder recalled his first impression of Hudson, who is 49 years Belichick's junior.

"I had met Jordon, and it was clear she ran the show. Like, she managed -- we both were together at a speaking gig -- she just ran the show. It was very obvious," Portnoy, 48, said to his co-hosts Kirk Minihane and Ryan Whitney, who asked if "it was clear" Hudson is "crazy."

"No," Portnoy immediately replied, before admitting, "I don't know what's going on."

"I know her, and I know him, and I'm gonna see them, I'm sure, in Nantucket. And she sees everything that is said," continued Portnoy, who owns a home on the Massachusetts island.

"Am I afraid of her? No. Am I gonna sit here and really go out and be like, 'She’s the craziest person I've ever seen'?," he added. "No, because I don't wanna be awkward when I'm carrying my watermelon from Stop & Shop."

Hudson, 24, allegedly caused a stir during the taping of Belichick's interview with CBS Sunday Morning, with TMZ reporting that the former cheerleader-turned PR rep "stormed" off set and delayed filming by 30 minutes after she didn't like the line of questioning.

Dave, Kirk and Whit weigh in on the Belichick/CBS drama pic.twitter.com/de9dR26Vh7 — The Unnamed Show (@barstoolunnamed) May 1, 2025 @barstoolunnamed

Portnoy, himself, was among the many who reacted, writing that he was "squirming" in his seat as he watched the interview.

"My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning," Portnoy shared via X.

"It's a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image [sic] my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I've ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat."

In the face of the growing backlash, Belichick himself broke his silence on Wednesday, slamming CBS for creating a "false narrative" with "selectively edited" footage, and denied that Hudson was dodging questions.

He said Hudson -- who he's described as having both a "personal and professional" role in his life -- was just trying to steer the convo back to his upcoming book.

"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," he said.

He also cleared up speculation surrounding when the pair first met, confirming the he indeed met Hudson on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

"Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021," he continued. "The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative -- that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation -- which is simply not true."

CBS hit right back, however, claiming there were "no preconditions" for the interview and that the topics were approved "multiple" times with Belichick's team.

"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview," the company said. "There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed."

Meanwhile, Portnoy shared his thoughts on Belichick's statement during an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, saying that he believes Hudson wrote the statement.

"In my years following Bill Belichick, I would say my knowledge of him, there's roughly zero percent chance he wrote that," Portnoy told Kelly, who criticized Belichick's interview earlier this week. "But he just doesn’t care generally what anyone thinks about him. So to go write that -- my guess would be Jordon wrote that."

“The fact that it [the statement] is on the North Carolina website is insane! Just insane," he added with a laugh. "It's shocking."