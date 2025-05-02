Holly Madison Shocks with Hugh Hefner Bedroom Confession: 'All Cats Are Grey In the Dark'

Getty

Holly Madison is opening up about her sex life with the late Hugh Hefner.

While appearing on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, the former The Girls Next Door star admitted Hefner was "normal" in bed ... when it was just the two of them.

"Well, it's a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room. Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it," she recalled of the founder of Playboy magazine.

"But if it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think," she added.

Thiele shared his surprise at the thought of Hefner being normal in the bedroom, as he was 75-years-old when their relationship started, while Madison was in her early 20s.

"I think everybody has this real horror story of how gross an old man's body must be ... I feel like there was a time when I couldn't post anything without some dumbass in the comments like, 'Oh, old balls,' or something like that and look, maybe some people's balls do get old and nasty, but I've never seen such a thing," Madison explained.

She said that the lights were out during their sexual encounters, adding: "All cats are grey in the dark."

Madison was Hef's "number one" girlfriend from 2001 to 2008. She moved out of the Playboy Mansion the following year.

Looking back on the day she was packing up all of her possessions, she recalled seeing a folder on her side of the bed.

"This is kind of sad, but when I broke up with him, I was like packing my stuff, and then one day there was like ... I don't know why I'm laughing ... There was a folder set out on my side of the bed because he knows I'm going to look at it. Everybody knew I was the biggest snoop in the house, so I looked at it," she admitted.

She resorted to looking through items around the house because she felt she had "zero control."

"You didn't know who was showing up, who was going to be in the bedroom the next day and I just wanted to be prepared," she shared.

"This was very clearly for me to see, my side of the bed, so I look at it and it's his will all printed out, all the details. This is who's getting what and blah, blah, blah. He was leaving me $3 million, but it was kind of sad though, because I'd already broken it off with him and he was trying to get me to stay, so it was kind of like a lowkey bribe but also sad because he can't sit me down and talk to me about it. It was just like, 'Oh, maybe if she sees this,'" she said of Hefner.

He died in 2017 at 91.

Madison spent almost a decade in the Playboy mansion and has been open about her experiences, both negative and positive by writing a book -- Down the Rabbit Hole -- and appearing on multiple podcasts.

Despite being open about it with the media and the public, she has yet to sit her children down to share that chapter of her life.

"They don't know anything about it. They're very sheltered. They go to a very sheltered school. Their dad hates all that stuff, so he doesn't talk about it, but also kids that age have no idea what that is," she revealed.

Often fans will ask Madison how she plans on approaching the subject when her children are old enough, however she still doesn't know.

"Eventually, I'm sure they'll find out what it is or was, but it's a nice free pass right now because everybody always asks me, 'How are you going to explain that to your kids?' I'm like, 'I don't know.' I mean, there's so much out there that I've done, whether it's my book or interviews. Everybody knows exactly how I feel about it if they want to look it up, but I mean, you never know with kids how you're going to explain anything until it comes up," she explained.

Madison is a mother-of-two, daughter Rainbow and son Forest. She welcomed them with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella in March 2013 and August 2016, respectively.