JoJo Siwa Clears Up 'Uncool' Cheating Accusations From Ex-Partner Kath Ebbs

The 21-year-old also opened up about her views on Mickey Rourke, sharing that despite referring to him as "not a good man," she still has sympathy for him.

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother UK house, clearing up those cheating allegations from her ex Kath Ebbs.

In an interview with UsWeekly, the 21-year-old was asked about Ebbs accusing Siwa of emotionally cheating.

"I had a lot of talks with my ex about that and we cleared it up," she began. "They said that out of anger and frustration, but they also know that's not true. I think that was very uncool of them and I was very honest with them about that."

Ebbs claimed Siwa broke up with them while at the BBUK wrap party, with the public assuming Siwa's close friendship with Love Island UK star, Chris Hughes was a main reason behind the split.

"There's a hundred reasons why my breakup happened and I've talked those through with my ex and I've talked those through with the people in my life. And so I can confidently say I love Christopher so very much but he had absolutely nothing to do with my breakup. There's no muddy water there at all. Zero," Siwa continued.

Ebbs was also privy to watching Hughes and Siwa's close bond form on television. They then went on to accuse Siwa of being prone to "love-bombing."

"It's a crazy concept for me because the same person that may have said that I love-bombed them also asked me to book them a business class flight home. So I don't know if I am generous or if I love-bomb. I think it's maybe a little bit of a mix of both? I think sometimes I look for a quick thing to make somebody very happy. Maybe I need to cool it on that, but I don't think I love-bomb. I think I just love, and I love full-heartedly. I also think love-bombing is a very new term and saying it is so dramatic," Siwa added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Siwa shared her thoughts on Mickey Rourke's homophobic comments towards her.

"I think I learned very, very quickly that Mickey is not a good man, right? But two truths can exist. I can say Mickey's not a good man. And I can say I have sympathy for Mickey. And I think one thing that Mickey has not gotten in a very long time in his life is sympathy or a conversation about something rather than a celebrity story, a movie he was in," she explained.

Rourke became the subject of controversy after he took aim at the former Dance Moms star in early April as he began a misogynistic tirade.

"It was day two in the house -- I think if we would’ve been deeper in, it would've been a different experience. But I also think I’ve just learned you’re gonna get nowhere by yelling at somebody" Siwa told the publication.

"Something else that I am very prominent on in my life is that if somebody thinks differently than you, whether that be on different social or political things in the world, would you get them a bandaid? And that's how I decide if I can be good to somebody or not," she said.

Despite being shocked by the homophobia that came out of Rourke's mouth, she admitted that she would still get Rourke a Band-Aid.

"No matter what, if he cut his finger, get him a Band-Aid. And I think Mickey would give me a Band-Aid. I don't think he would know where they are, but the intention is there! If somebody has different views than you, that doesn't mean you cannot coexist."

Having never been on the tail end of such open homophobia before the Rourke incident, she said she "realized it exists."

"I'm going to be an example of how to exist with it. And I didn't care if I did things right and I didn't care if I did things wrong because I knew either way, I was an example of how to push through it," Siwa declared.