Kyle Richards' Daughter Sophia Reveals Shocking Hair Loss After Using Weight Loss Drug

"At the rate that I've been losing hair, I'm gonna be bald in about a week," the 25-year-old said in a TikTok video, in which she revealed she started taking Mounjaro "about four months ago," and also shared "graphic" footage of piles of hair that fell out in her shower.

Sophia Umansky is getting candid about her experience with a weight loss medication, including what appears to be a shocking side effect.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old reality star -- who is the daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky -- posted a TikTok video, in which she shared that she started taking Mounjaro "four months ago," and recently starting experience "dramatic" hair loss.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is one of the antidiabetic drugs that has gained popularity -- especially among celebrities -- for its weight loss benefits. While hair loss is not one of the common side effects of GLP-1 drugs, rapid weight loss has been known to cause a hair loss condition called telogen effluvium, per Medical News Today.

"I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I've been losing hair, I'm gonna be bald in about a week," Sophia began in her video.

"I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say, like, maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I've noticed a dramatic hair loss situation," she continued.

The Buying Beverly Hills star then prefaced viewers who are "trigged by hair" not to watch what she was able to reveal.

"I'm just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day," Sophia said. "And you're not even seeing the half of it."

"I'm going show you what it looks like when I brush my hair when I shower," she continued, "and it's a lot worse than it even looks in these videos because you're only seeing what comes out in the shower ... all throughout the day if I just [run my hands through my hair] I'm pulling out, like, piles of hair."

Sophia then showed the shocking footage of the inside of her shower, apologizing for the "graphic visual." The clips revealed a large clump of Sophia's hair on the shower wall, and another pile near the drain.

"I really need you guys to understand the depth of the situation," she said in a voiceover. "This is everything I brush out of my hair before the shower, and everything that comes out during the shower."

Sophia went on to note that she doesn't believe Mounjaro is causing her to lose her hair, but her "rapid" weight loss.

"I think it's a direct result the medication. I think it's a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff," she explained. "I feel like at the beginning of starting this medication, I was just making sure that I was eating enough. I wasn't really thinking about enough protein, enough vitamins ... So I think because of that, I have started losing hair."

Sophia added that she's making an "effort" into "eating more protein" and "taking more vitamins," before she shared a handful of products and supplements that she purchased to "try to not be bald," including OMI hair growth peptides, Vital Proteins collagen, and shampoo and conditioner for thinning hair.

Sophia concluded her TikTok by sharing that if fans are interested, she's "happy" to talk about her experience with Mounjaro.

"I'm very open about it, and I think it's great," she said.

"taking hair loss remedy recommendations 🙃," she captioned her video.

While the comments section of Sophia's video was flooded with fans wondering why she's on the weight loss medicaiton to begin with, others applauded her transparency and commented with suggestions, ranging from supplements like Nutraful and biotin to hair care products such as Kérastase Genesis line.