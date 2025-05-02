Thunderbolts* Spoilers: How Ending & Post-Credit Scenes Set Up MCU Future

Marvel

We already know a number of the Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four will be in Avengers: Doomsday -- here's how the new movie makes a team-up between the groups seem inevitable.

As the headline suggests, this article is about to delve into serious spoiler territory for Thunderbolts* -- consider yourself warned!

The New Avengers have assembled ... though they may have to work on the name.

While de Fontaine hopes the group -- most of whom have all been working for her on a number of off-the-books operations -- kill each other, they end up working together against their common enemy. Throughout the film, they learn more about Pullman's character, first introduced as a man simply known as Bob -- who is later revealed to be a de Fontaine test subject given incredible powers and initially dubbed the Sentry.

Those powers, however, are volatile, as Bob also struggles with mental health issues. When he loses control and falls into a depressive state, he becomes The Void, a dark alter-ego who reduces everyone near him into nothing more than a shadow.

After Yelena gives herself over to The Void and enters the shadow world, the rest of the Thunderbolts follow suit -- and Bob overcomes the darkness by realizing he's not alone. With this act, everyone momentarily blipped out of existence returns and order is restored.

As the group then attempts to confront de Fontaine for her actions, she tricks them into appearing in a press conference -- where she dubs them all the New Avengers to the waiting media.

A jokey mid-credits scene shows Red Guardian rocking a more clean-cut look, as he tries talking a woman into buying a box of Wheaties with their faces on it, a reference to a joke he makes earlier in the film. It's the end credits scene, the longest in MCU history, that sets the stage for what's to come.

Inside the New Avengers tower -- which viewers learn de Fontaine purchased -- the group shows off their new looks and uniforms, before talking about butting heads with Sam Wilson's Captain America over the group name. Sam, in case you forgot, also started to assemble a new group of Avengers at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, officially recruiting Danny Ramirez's Falcon.

Considering the cast of Avengers: Doomsday has since been announced, it's possible Sam's lineup also includes the likes of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Letitia Wright's Black Panther, Winston Duke's M'Baku, Tenoch Huerta Mejia's Namor, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

As Bob then explains that he can't become Sentry without also possibly becoming The Void, he makes it clear he's not really much of an asset to the group, so far as joining them in any possible battles is concerned. After Red Guardian suggests they become the New Avengerz, with a Z, the group reacts to a possible inter-dimensional threat from space. As they pull up footage, a spaceship with a "4" on its hull is seen -- while the theme music for The Fantastic Four plays.

While we don't know for sure how many of them are on board, as we don't see inside the ship, it's a safe bet that this is the Earth-616 arrival of Pedro Pascal as Reed, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, following their upcoming movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Which Avengers group will meet up with the Fantastic Four first? What information will the bring about the multiverse? And how is Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom connected to it all?