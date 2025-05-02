Walton Goggins Ends Interview After Repeated Aimee Lou Wood Feud Questions: 'What The F--k?!'

Getty

Walton Goggins allegedly made it very clear he not want to speak about his rumored feud with former costar Aimee Lou Wood.

The 53-year-old reportedly ended his interview with the London Times abruptly after reporter Ed Potton asked about Goggins' relationship with his former The White Lotus costar multiple times.

"I'm not gonna have that conversation," the actor responded, when asked about the pair's apparent unfollowing of each other on Instagram.

According to the publication, Goggins' American publicist then doubled down on his request by interrupting the interview saying, "We're not going there, thank you," which prompted his British rep to request, "next question."

The conversation then moved on to Goggins' upcoming film The Uninvited, with his wife, filmmaker Nadia Conners. However, that didn't last long, as Potton brought up the 31-year-old English actress again, attempting to confirm reports the pair would be making a public appearance together soon.

"Shall we talk about 'The Uninvited’ a bit more?" the British publicist reportedly suggested.

"Thinly veiled, my friend. The thing you're least interested in," Goggins added as he laughed "sarcastically," according to the article. Potton admitted in the story that while The Uninvited was a good film, there was more "interesting stuff" to talk about.

So, Potton tried again.

"There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media -- it's in a vacuum,” he added.

And yet, Potton tried to bring up Wood one last time.

"What the f--k, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow," Goggins reportedly snapped.

This ultimately led to Goggins' American publicist abruptly ending the interview.

"We're going to end it there," they said, to which Potton added in the article was "probably just as well."

The Hateful Eight star and the Sex Education actress played a couple on the HBO Max hit, but have sparked speculation of a feud after fans noticed they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Goggins then added fuel to the fire when he left a comment under a Saturday Night Live skit which targeted Woods' teeth in a White Lotus parody sketch.

He reacted positively to the sketch, writing "Hahahahahhahaha amazzzingggg" under the SNL post on Instagram, but later deleted it. Perhaps, after hearing Wood's response.

As part of a thread on Wood's Instagram Stories in April, she spoke openly about the insecurities she has about her appearance, Wood weighed in on the controversial moment, writing, "But whilst in honest mode -- I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo."