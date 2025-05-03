One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights Stars Sound Off on Upcoming Reboots (Exclusive)

"I'm so jealous. I wish I could go back and watch it for the first time," shared Friday Night Lights star Adrianne Palicki, describing how it feels to have new fans praise the 2006 TV series.

Austin Nichols and Adrianne Palicki are feeling grateful for their previous roles.

The Salamander King director Nichols and film star Palicki spoke with TooFab about their past work on iconic television show One Tree Hill and Friday Night Lights, respectively, sharing how it feels to have new fans decades later while addressing anticipated new reboots.

Palicki played Tyra Collette on Friday Night Lights for the first three seasons, before returning as a guest in the final season. Nichols, meanwhile, starred as Julian Baker on One Tree Hill from 2008-2012.

A One Tree Hill revival is coming soon, with stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Daneel Ackles producing and main cast returning, per Variety. A Friday Night Lights reboot is also in the works, with a full new cast.

When TooFab asked how they would compare revisiting their past roles to new projects like their new indie-comedy film, they recognized the changing landscape of television -- with Nichols exclaiming, "We are in a world full of reboots."

"It's a weird time in the business," Nichols continued. "There's been this obsession with IP, existing IP and they, you know, we want to build an audience and that we all understand that it's a business at the same time."

"I think as artists, we yearn for something new and fresh, but you kind of got to walk the balance. It's the nature of what's going on now and today. And, you know, we got to just do what we got to do."

Palicki added actors have to go with the flow, but that there will always be mixed feelings about reviving original shows.

"At the same time, you're also like, why ruin a good thing? You know, because I don't know if anything could ever live up to the originals. It's like it's hard to do. It's hard to do with a new cast. It's hard to do with a new creative team. And you're like, just let it be. Let it be perfect."

The two stars also shared their appreciation for the support they continue to receive for their past projects.

"It feels great," Nichols expressed, as Palicki said she has seen the impact of her show with new fans.

"People are still finding Friday Night Lights for the first time because it is, like, I mean, that will live on forever," Palicki said. "It could be yesterday. It doesn't feel like it's dated. And everybody can resonate with that show."

The actress also said she wishes she could experience the show the same way fans do.

"It is interesting when I have people come up to me like, 'Oh, my God, I just started watching Friday Night Lights.' I'm like, 'I'm so jealous. I wish I could go back and watch it for the first time.'"