Floribama Shore Cast Pays Tribute to Kirk Medas After MTV Star's Death at 33

"He loved and lived life to the fullest," Nilsa Prowant wrote in a heartbreaking tribute, while Aimee Hall called Medas "the glue that held us all together," and had a "heart bigger than this world."

The cast of MTV's Floribama Shore is mourning the death of star Kirk Medas, who has passed at 33.

On Friday, TMZ broke the news of Medas' death, reporting that the reality star died after battling necrotizing pancreatitis in the hospital for weeks. His family told TMZ that Medas died from liver failure on Friday.

The tragic news came just one day after Medas' former costar, Nilsa Prowant, opened up about Medas' health battle in a series of Instagram posts, revealing that he had been in the intensive care unit "fighting necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis for two weeks," and was put on a ventilator.

In her posts, Prowant shared photos and videos of herself and Medas, and also urged fans to donate to the family's GoFundMe to help pay for Medas' medical bills, writing that he did not have medical insurance.

Following his passing, the official Twitter account for Floribama Shore -- which ran for four seasons on MTV from 2018 until 2021 -- issued a statement, writing, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time."

Several of Medas' former castmates -- including Prowant, Aimee Hall, Candace Rice, Codi Butts, and Mattie Breaux -- took to social media to pay tribute to their late co-star, sharing their profound sadness and fondness memories.

Prowant posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, sharing a carousel full of photos of her friendship with Medas.

"A picture is worth a thousand words and these are my favorite. Kirk was one of my favorite people in the whole world. Anytime you needed a friend, Kirk was always there. His laugh was contagious, you always wanted to hear more. He loved and lived life to the fullest," she began in the post's caption, before reflecting how Floribama Shore brought them together. "Our story is unique. A once in a lifetime chance of meeting. 8 strangers from all over the south who probably would've have crossed paths if we never had taken that crazy opportunity and I’m forever grateful we did. You were more than a roommate to me (and all of us) you were our brother. You saw the good in every person you met. Made light in dark times. Showed up every single time. My heart is broken…things will never be the same. The world lost the most beautiful, kind, and genuine person. Uncle Kirk to many, friend to all. I love you forever."

"I just know my dad is going to love hearing your stories. Rest in paradise, Kirk ♥️," she added. "please keep his family and friends in your prayers."

Jersey Shore stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and DJ Pauly D commented on Prowant's tribute, with Jenni sharing heart emojis, and Pauly writing, "Rip my boy 🙏❤️."

Hall also posted a carousel, along with a touching and lengthy tribute on Instagram.

"Today we lost a brother, a best friend, and heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all trying to process this unimaginable loss," she began in her caption. "Kirk was the glue that held us all together. He loved each and every one of us so deeply, with a heart bigger than this world."

She went on to call Medas the "best of us," and the cast's "rock, our joy, and the one who kept us all connected."

"I never imagined that the last time we FaceTimed would be the last time I’d see his beautiful eyes," Hall added. "I never thought that the last time we vacationed together would be the last time I’d get to hug him. If I had known, I would've held on longer. So much longer."

Meanwhile, Rice also mourned the death of Medas through an emotional tribute, writing that his passing was "hitting me hard." She said Medas "sent me a voice note in the hospital, and I didn't keep it. I was for sure you'd pull through."

Like her fellow Floribama Shore castmates, Rice praised Medas in her post.

"Kirk was loved beyond understanding," she wrote in part. "He was a wild free spirit… and I know he got Heaven jumping right now. There’ll never be another @kirkmedas . You’re an MTV icon… in actual REAL life. Adored in real life. Changed lives with your infectious energy in real life."

See how other stars of the MTV reality show are paying tribute in the post's below.

