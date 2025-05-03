6 Stars Who Have Totally Ditched Their Teslas

Instagram

Driving a Tesla was once a major status symbol, but over the course of the past several months, the public opinion surrounding Elon Musk’s electric vehicles has drastically changed. Thanks to Elon’s involvement in Donald Trump’s campaign and subsequent appointment as a Senior Advisor to the President, and his controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla stocks have tanked -- and were down by 36% in the first quarter of the year alone, according to CNBC.

On top of that, once faithful Tesla customers are in a rush to get rid of their vehicles, not wanting anything to do with Elon or Trump’s presidency. Celebrities, in particular, have made public announcements about selling their cars, with some stars even donating the proceeds to charity. While it may be an extreme decision, these stars are ready to say goodbye to their electric vehicles.

Find out why these stars got rid of their Teslas…

Bette Midler

After much public criticism of Elon, Bette Midler decided to officially sell her Tesla in April 2025. On social media, she shared that she had ditched her car and proceeded to slam the company for all that she believes it now stands for.

“What a joyful day! I sold my (gulp) Tesla!” Bette wrote on Instagram. “No longer do I have to drive a symbol of racism, greed and ignorance! Life is suddenly so much better!!”

Jason Bateman

Ahead of the November 2024 presidential election, Jason Bateman shared that he had gotten rid of his Tesla. On an episode of his SmartLess podcast with guest Governor Tim Walz, Jason explained that he didn’t want to be driving a car with a connection to Trump and was excited to get another kind of electric vehicle.

“I feel like I’m driving around a Trump sticker with that car, so it’s gone,” Jason shared. “I’m so excited that every car brand now has an electric car.”

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow also publicly announced that she was getting rid of her Tesla, sharing a video on Instagram where she could be seen waving goodbye to the vehicle on a tow truck as Andrea Bocelli’s “Time To Say Goodbye” played in the background. Sheryl noted that she donated the money from the sale of her car to National Public Radio, opposing Elon’s plan to defund NPR.

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” Sheryl captioned the video. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla. Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

Crow later said that after shipping away her vehicle, an armed man showed up on her property.

Elvira

Elvira followed in Sheryl’s footsteps and also sold her Tesla, then donating the profits to NPR. In a video shared on her Instagram, Elvira could be seen jokingly waving a chainsaw while her car was loaded onto a tow truck. On the side of the car, Elvira had added custom decal stickers that read, “ELON SUX.”

“Just donated my Tesla to @npr …bye bye Elon Sux-mobile!” Elvira captioned the video.

Ashley St. Clair

Author and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair announced she was selling her Tesla in early 2025 amid her custody battle with Elon. Since welcoming their child the year prior, the pair has been in an intense battle over child support and custody. When Ashley spoke out about selling the car, reportedly valued at $100,000, she said she had to get rid of it in order to “make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

Jack White

Long before Elon became involved in Trump’s presidency, musician Jack White decided to auction off his Tesla following a disagreement with Elon on X (formerly Twitter). Elon and Jack had actually been friends for some time, and the musician even called him “the Henry Ford of the 21st century,” celebrating his environmentally conscious vehicles. At one point, he also performed a free concert for Tesla employees.

But in 2022, the men had a falling out after Jack slammed Elon in an Instagram post for allowing Trump back on X, calling it an “asshole move.” He later expressed his disapproval that Elon was allowing hate speech on the social media platform.