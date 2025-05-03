These Stars All Had Hilarious Spray Tan Mishaps

Instagram/Getty

Stars like Jennifer Aniston and Chrissy Teigen have had their fair share of mishaps.

Celebrities have access to the best glam squads in the world -- but sometimes even they can’t prevent a bad spray tan. While stars usually want a little extra glow while hitting the red carpet or starting a film shoot, they occasionally end up a bit more streaky than intended. Instead of appearing freshly bronzed, they end up looking more like an orange. While it may have led to a spray tan meltdown at the time, most of these stars now look back and laugh!

Find out what happened in these sticky spray tan situations…

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston found herself in a spray tan situation while on the set of The Morning Show. In a video that was part of an Instagram carousel of photos, Jennifer could be seen in a dressing robe while a makeup artist scrubbed her feet in a sink. It turned out that Jennifer had forgotten to apply lotion ahead of time, leaving her with super dark hands and feet right before filming.

“Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise...you end up with a situation,” Jennifer said in the video, gesturing to her team member and adding, “This is what love is.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez infamously had a spray mishap as she was walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2018. Just before heading to the event, she put on some fake tanner, and while it looked okay at first, it ended up getting way too dark as the evening went on.

“For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn’t notice it,” Selena said in a video for Vogue.

She added that by the time she was seated, she knew something had gone wrong, explaining, “I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange. I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.’”

Selena ended up leaving the event early and posted a video to Instagram, poking fun at the situation.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge once had a spray tan that went so wrong, she ended up in the emergency room. She says right before she flew to Hawaii to start filming The White Lotus, she got a fake tan. While on the plane, she quickly began to notice that something was not right. It turns out she was having an allergic reaction -- and it impacted all the makeup she could wear while filming.

“For The White Lotus, I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” she told Allure. “I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”

She continued, “I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients. Then, I’d say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup.”

Drew Scott

While Drew Scott was appearing on Dancing With The Stars, he got his very first spray tan but ended up making a rookie error. He forgot to stand on the foot pads and the bottom of his feet turned black. Thankfully, it wasn’t a mistake that anyone could see.

“I mean, I was helped by a technical professional, because if I had done the whole thing, he’d have been white on side and tan on the other,” Drew shared at the time. “I made a mistake, though that no one will see. You’re supposed to stand on these little foot thingies and I didn’t. The bottom of my feet are black.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has had plenty of spray tans throughout her career, and she says the most embarrassing moment happened when she was getting tanned at her mom’s house. The spray tan tent didn’t fit in her bedroom, so they decided to put it in the entryway -- forgetting that Kendall and Kylie Jenner still lived at the house too.

“I forgot that my little sisters obviously live there. They walk in with all their friends, and I’m butt naked in her entry. So embarrassing. Both [boys and girls]. I was mortified,” Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Katy Perry

Just before filming her music video for “California Girls,” Katy Perry experienced a spray tan gone wrong. She explained that instead of getting it done the night ahead of the shoot, she decided to get it done right before the shoot -- and ended up getting increasingly orange throughout the day. Afterwards, she says she had to “spend so much extra money on color-grading” to make sure her skin tone matched throughout the video.

“I look super tan here, right? Rarely do I get spray tans, and typically you’re supposed to get them the night before. Well, I just didn’t have time. So, I got them the day of my music video,” she explained in a video for Vogue.

She continued, “When you get a tan the morning of your music video, your color changes gradually throughout the day. So, I just kept on getting oranger and oranger and oranger. We had to spend so much extra money on color-grading this music video because in one part of the video, I’m this color orange, and then I’m this color orange in the next part of the music video.”

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt recalls her biggest spray tan mishap occurring the day before her wedding to John Krasinski. Looking back, she admits she ended up looking orange and has a very unnatural skin tone in the photos from her Lake Como nuptials. She blames herself for not going to a professional.

“I got a bad spray tan, and I would probably change that. I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color,” Emily said on The Late Late Show. “It was a do-it-yourself. I don’t know why I was on a budget on my wedding day…It was a bit patchy. It stinks and it was a very hot so if you sweat and you have a spray tan wearing white [you’re just] seeping orange. Oh, it was terrible.”

