8 Celebrities Who Have Plans To Go To Space

Getty

“I will not be on the next flight but at some point, I’m going to space.”

We’ve officially arrived in the age of space tourism and those willing to drop major money can now take an extraterrestrial trip thanks to companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. While Katy Perry and Gayle King were the latest celebrities to blast off, there’s still quite a few other stars who have spoken out about their intent to go to space. With some of them now waiting in line to cash in their ticket, others have decided to temporarily postpone their trips. Either way, all of these stars could end up in space much sooner than you’d expect!

Find out about these star’s outer space ambitions…

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson was invited to be a guest of Jeff Bezos on a Blue Origin excursion to space 2022 -- but it didn’t end up working out. While Pete intended to join the crew, he had to bow out at the last minute when the date of the trip changed. At the time, Pete was busy filming a movie and couldn’t work out the scheduling conflict. Instead, a scientist who had helped design the shuttle took his place.

While Pete hasn’t spoken out about the missed opportunity, his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian said on an episode of The Kardashians that the situation “sucked” for him. While Pete may have missed the trip, it’s possible he’ll take a different flight in the future.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber may not get to be the first pop star in space, but at one point he expressed interest in performing an outer space concert. Back in 2013, Justin tweeted that he wanted to “do a concert in space” -- and Richard Branson chimed in, saying that he could probably help. Shortly after, Richard posted that Justin and his then-manager Scooter Braun had signed up to join Virgin Galactic on a space excursion.

“Great to hear @justinbieber & @scooterbraun are [the] latest @virgingalactic future astronauts. Congrats, see you up there!” Richard posted on X.

Justin and Scooter have yet to head to space but it could definitely happen in the future.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass was one of the earliest celebrities to express an interest in space tourism and actually almost made it there. Back in 2002, he trained to be an astronaut alongside a Russian crew as documentary filmmakers followed his journey. The team behind the film joined forces with Dutch-based space tourism company MirCorp to buy a $20 million seat aboard a Soyuz flight to the ISS just for Lance.

Lance had to learn Russian and train for all possible emergency scenarios -- eventually getting certified by both the Russian Space Program and NASA. Just before the flight, there was a financial discrepancy and Lance wasn’t permitted to go.

“If there’s no documentary, there’s no flight, so, very highly disappointed, but it was still amazing to be able to finish that training,” he later told Space.com.

While Lance still has a deep interest in space, he says he’s not interested in a short trip with Blue Origin or Virgin Galactic -- but would love to go to the International Space Station one day.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Back in 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio had plans to go to space on a Virgin Galactic journey and auctioned off a seat to join him. According to Variety, at that year’s amfAR auction, which raises funds for AIDS research, Leo auctioned off a seat on his flight, which ended up selling for almost $1 million. Just a few years later, Richard Branson said he was “not sure” if Leo would be a part of the maiden voyage but he had hundreds of people who were interested.

When the first shuttle took flight in 2018, Leo wasn’t there but it seems as though he might still have his ticket.

Ashton Kutcher

In 2012, Ashton Kutcher was the 500th person to purchase a Virgin Galactic ticket to take an excursion to space. But by the time it was his turn to take flight, Ashton and his wife Mila Kunis had decided the trip might not be the best choice for someone who had young children back home on Earth.

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” Ashton told Cheddar News in 2021. “I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.”

While Ashton turned down the opportunity to join Virgin Galactic, he said it wouldn’t be the end of his space adventures, sharing, “At some point, I’m going to space.”

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet just may have space in her future thanks to her connection to Richard Branson. Back in 2011, Kate, who is married to Richard’s nephew Edward Abel Smith, ended up helping save Richard’s mother from a fire. As a thank you, Richard reportedly gifted her with a Virgin Galactic ticket. Although Kate has never spoken out about the experience, it’s still a possibility for her to join the mission in the future.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum may be headed to space sometime in the future. Back in 2008, Paris spoke out after reportedly buying a Virgin Galactic ticket, saying that she was nervous about the trip and what could potentially happen while she was aboard the flight.

“What if I don't come back?” Paris said. “With the whole light-years thing, what if I come back 10,000 years later, and everyone I know is dead? I’ll be like, ‘Great. Now I have to start all over.’”

While Paris has yet to take the trip, in 2021, she confirmed that Carter also had a ticket and she was excited for his potential journey.

James Cameron

Director James Cameron has long been interested in journeying to space. In fact, in the early 2000s, he became determined to make a documentary in outer space. He first worked with a Russian team, who agreed to let him visit the Mir space station. He says he began going through the cosmonaut biomedical protocols and centrifugal training -- but eventually reached out to NASA to see if he could join a mission to the ISS instead.

James told GQ that he met with Daniel Goldin, who was then the NASA administrator overseeing the assembly of the ISS. He explained that he told Daniel he wanted to see the human drama of people living in space -- but Daniel believed taking James to the ISS was too difficult. Instead, he offered James a shuttle flight instead which he declined.

Daniel eventually agreed to let James join a queue of people headed to the ISS and shortly after, he went to Texas to begin training. Unfortunately, after the space shuttle Columbia was destroyed upon reentry in 2003, James’ mission was called off.