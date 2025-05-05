Brian Austin Green Spills on Megan Fox Divorce and 'Twin Flame' Romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Green also recalled his "toxic" relationship with ex Vanessa Marcil before Fox, revealing, "Megan was a breath of fresh air coming out of what felt like Vietnam."

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his past relationships.

While on the latest episode of his Old-ish podcast, he allowed his co-hosts -- Randy Spelling and Green's fiancée Sharna Burgess -- to ask him anything, and they did not hold back when it came to his relationship with Megan Fox.

"When we were first together, I already had Kass," Green began on the podcast, referring to his now-23-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

"So she became very responsible for his well-being and was involved in all of the legal stuff that was going on with Vanessa and I, and it's a lot at a young age."

Green and Fox met on the set of Hope & Faith 2004. Fox was 18-years-old and he was 30 at the time. The pair married in June 2010.

"It was amazing, but it was so much responsibility, I think she kind of just got to a point in her life where she was like, 'I missed out on being a kid, like, being an irresponsible kid. I jumped in at just over 18-years-old with a guy that had a 2-year-old," Green continued.

"I think it became overwhelming for her. When she realized that, she wanted out quickly, which is then what made it hard for me. I understood it, but it doesn't make it any less hard," he continued.

Green went on to describe the first time Fox wanted a divorce in 2015. They had two of their children at the time, Noah and Bodhi, adding that "it killed me."

"I was sick. She went to New York to do the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I couldn't even go with her because I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything. I had to stay home and I was doing physical therapy, speech therapy and all sorts of stuff," he recalled. "So the first time she wanted a divorce was when she came back from that. I didn't even have the physical ability to, like, argue with her on it and fight for the relationship."

He said he felt the decision came "out of nowhere."

"It was the most vulnerable thing I had ever experienced in my life at that time," he said.

"I think there was somebody she had met on set then that kind of sparked her interest," claimed Green. "And then I think that once she was back in L.A., that just quickly sort of fizzled out and we ended up just staying together and she ended up getting pregnant again."

Then within a year, the pair reconciled ahead of baby number 3.

"Journey was born. Then we were just kind of back in the wheel… and it seemed like we were in a good place of like, 'Oh, we’ve been through a lot together. We can do this. There's no mountain that’s too high to climb. We've got this...,'" he said, before adding that Fox came to him again wanting a divorce.

"I was devastated."

The pair split again in 2020, as Green recalled Fox referring to him as her "soulmate" in the media before they split.

Burgess then asked her fiancée how it feels to hear Kelly refer to Machine Gun Kelly as her "twin flame" and "ultimate soulmate" in the media after their public divorce.

"Because of the health stuff I had gone through -- and it was four and a half years -- at the point when she approached me and then the Machine Gun Kelly stuff and everything was happening, I was genuinely in a place of … 'I can deal with this. This is not gonna kill me. … I'll be OK.' It sucks. And it's really hard. And I had absolute moments of jealousy and all the normal things you go through. And like you said, it was a quick moving thing. It went from, like, 'Hey, we should get a divorce.' To all of a sudden it was like, 'Hey, you know, my twin flame and this is my soulmate. And I manifested him.'"

He also claimed that when the public was interested in their divorce during COVID, Fox called Green and asked him to tell the listeners of his podcast, With Bran Austin Green, that she and MGK were just friends.

"I completely caved to that 'cause I loved her. I didn't want to badmouth her even though it was a s----- situation," he said.

Burgess then went on to ask why he never clarified rumors or headlines over the years, such as he "groomed" Fox when they began dating.

"I think it comes from my dad. He's very good at cutting emotion out of something and just being logical in his choices," Green responded. "I really, logically understood that if I defend myself this one time, it's never gonna stop. I'm gonna have to defend myself for who knows how long, because people are gonna believe what they wanna believe."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Green recalled his relationship with Marcil, calling it "toxic."

"Relationships have been interesting for me," the 50-year-old.

"I had some major missteps… The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn't a loving, caring relationship."

"After two years, you're kind of looking at yourself in the mirror, asking, ‘Who am I at this point? There's not one piece of me that’s left. My relationship with everyone around me has changed.' That relationship ended up not working out," he added.

The pair ended up being involved in a lengthy custody and legal battle before he moved on with Fox.