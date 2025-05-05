Father Arrested for Fatally Striking Deputy One Day After Police Shot and Killed His Teen Son: Cops

WCPO / Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office

Police release bodycam footage as the officer who shot and killed the 18-year-old says the teen, who was attempting to flee with a gun, pointed the weapon at him before he opened fire.

Police are claiming that a grieving father intentionally hit and killed a sheriff's deputy with his car one day after his 18-year-old son was shot and killed by officers.

Rodney Hinton Jr., 38, has been charged with aggravated murder for the fatal incident, which police say happened just hours after he watched police footage of his son's death, according to Hinton's lawyer.

It all started on Thursday when Cincinatti, Ohio police shot and killed 18-year-old Ryan Hinton as he ran away from officers responding to a call about a stolen car, according to the BBC.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the officer who shot the teen said he appeared to point a gun at officers while running away, with CNN reporting that the blurred bodycam footage released on Friday from the officers involved in the shooting does not clearly capture that purported moment.

HuffPost notes, though, that the footage does include audio of another officer repeating, "He's got a gun, he's got a gun," before shots were fired. Ryan was shot twice and died at the scene. Two other teens were arrested, per the BBC, while a fourth teen was also reported at the scene.

During a news conference on Friday, as reported by HuffPost, police showed photos of a semiautomatic handgun they assert the 18-year-old was carrying as he fled from police, as well as another gun that was found in the car. There was no evidence the teen had fired the gun.

"We do not expect the officers to wait until they're fired upon," Cincinnati Police Chief Terese Theetge told reporters on Friday, per the BBC. She further emphasized, as noted by CNN, that there were just "six quick seconds" from the moment the teens attempted to run and when shots rang out.

She told reports that officers tried to "to save this gentleman’s life" through "different variations of medical aid" until paramedics arrived.

The day after Ryan's death, Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson was struck and killed by a car police say Ryan's father was driving.

While appearing in court on Saturday opposite a "wall of deputies" at the back of the room, per HuffPost, prosecutors said they can provide evidence and witnesses to assert that Rodney purposefully lined up his car and drove into the deputy "in an attempt to kill him."

Hinton's next hearing is set for Tuesday.

According to Theetge, Henderson was recently retired, but working off-duty directing traffic near the University of Cincinatti on graduation day when he was hit and struck by the vehicle, which drove into the intersection.

There is no indication the deputy was involved with Ryan's shooting, nor is there any indication that Rodney knew him. Police are nevertheless stating of the two cases that "there is a connection," per the BBC.

An attorney representing Rodney noted in court that he has no prior felonies and that he understands this is a serious charge, per WLWT.

"If the facts show this act was intentional, as the charge suggests, I will throw the full force of the law at the perpetrator," said Hamilton County prosecutor Connie Pillich in a statement received by HuffPost.

The outlet further reports that the death of Deputy Henderson came hours after Rodney had other family members met at the police chief's office on Friday morning to see police bodycam footage of Ryan's shooting death.

Michael Wright, an attorney hired by the teen's family, said that Rodney was unable to make it through the video. "He was distraught, he was upset," said Wright. While he is representing Ryan's interests in his case, Wright has not been retained to represent Rodney.

"After the meeting with the police department, Ryan Hinton's father left in his own vehicle and that was the last we heard from him until learning about the tragic incident involving a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati," Wright said in a statement.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for this community," Wright's statement continued. "Ryan Hinton's family is heartbroken by this tragic turn of events and we are all devastated for the family of the officer who was killed."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement received by CBS News that he was "sickened by what appears to be an intentional act of violence. We offer our sincere condolences to the deputy's family, friends, and colleagues."

Wright echoed those sentiments, telling the Cincinnati Enquirer, "This is a horrific tragedy on both sides. This family lost their son, and this police officer lost his life."