Hilaria Baldwin Claims a Famous Actress Once 'Undermined' Her Parenting to Her Face

Getty

Looking back on the scenario in her upcoming memoir, the mother of eight realized she didn't have the confidence or ability to stand up for what she felt was right.

Hilaria Baldwin is recalling an awkward moment she had with another celebrity parent.

In her upcoming memoir, Manual Not Included -- out on Tuesday May 6 -- the reality star revealed she was "undermined" by an unnamed celebrity while attempting to parent her and husband Alec Baldwin's daughter Carmen, per UsWeekly.

Baldwin didn't release many specifics about who the celebrity was, only revealing that she was an actress.

She also shared that the duo got into a confrontation over the words.

The excerpt given to the publication described a situation where Carmen was grabbing slices of bread to eat. According to the book, Hilaria asked her to wait until after dinner to eat any more bread -- she had allegedly taken "slice five or so" -- and then if she was still hungry, she could have more.

Carmen, who was a toddler at the time, started to get angry.

The "famous actress" then interrupted the situation, according to Baldwin, sharing her opinion regarding children and food, saying that children know what they should eat and are in tune with their bodies, before telling Hilaria to let her eat the bread.

The excerpt then claims that the actress picked up the bread basket and offered Carmen more bread.

Carmen took it and ate it, per Baldwin, adding that the unnamed actress then offered her another piece of bread.

Hilaria wrote that she remained quiet before she told the actress that she had no problem with Carmen eating bread, but insisted she didn't want her child to feel sick.