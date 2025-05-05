Julianne Hough Reacts to Ex Brooks Laich, Fiancée Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Baby News

Getty

Hough's sister-in-law, Hayley Erbert, also reacted to the news that the DWTS co-host's ex is expecting, sharing her excitement over getting to meet the future baby Laich.

Julianne Hough sure knows how to be a supportive ex!

After finding out Brooks Laich is going to be a dad, the Dancing with the Stars co-host congratulated her ex-husband in the comments section of his post announcing the news.

Laich, 41, and his fiancée, CrossFit champ Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, revealed Sunday, May 4, that they're expecting their first child together.

"Our greatest blessing 🤍🫶🏼✨ Baby Laich coming this fall. Mom & Dad can't wait to meet you, our little one!!!!!!" the couple shared in a joint Instagram post, showing off sonogram photos and matching outfits.

"Congratulations you two on expanding your family – this baby is already so loved ✨," Hough, 36, wrote, showing there's no bad blood between her and her former flame.

Both Laich and Davíðsdóttir were quick to reply, with Laich writing, "@juleshough thanks Jules, cannot wait for this new adventure to begin!!! Much love!," while Davíðsdóttir added, "Awwwe thank you Jules!!!! 🥰❤️🫶🏼✨."

Hough's sister-in-law and Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, also shared her well-wishes for Laich and his fiancée, commenting, "No joke, I woke up this morning thinking about how excited I am to meet baby Laich!! Could not be more happy for you both!! 🤍🤍."

Hough and Laich first got together in 2014, were engaged by 2015, and tied the knot in 2017. They announced their separation in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2022 -- shortly after Laich Davíðsdóttir went public.

Laich has remained in the Hough orbit since his split from Julianne, with the ice hockey player serving as one of the six groomsmen in brother Derek Hough's 2023 wedding to Erbert.

But despite their breakup, Hough has been vocal about embracing her growth post-divorce and open about how she's remained friendly with her ex.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show last fall, she reflected on crossing paths with Laich and Davíðsdóttir at a wedding, saying she now approaches life with "wisdom," "compassion," and a deep sense of purpose.

"I'm in this place where I now feel like I'm just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much compassion and so much empathy and understanding of like, what's possible," she said on the September 23 episode of the podcast.

Hough continued, "Having the extreme of like, 'Will this ever end?' to 'Oh my gosh, like, I get to, like, literally, design and create the life of my dreams,' and know that every decision I'm going to make is going to be from here."

Hough has cheered on her ex's new relationship from the beginning -- even leaving a heartfelt comment when the couple got engaged in December 2024.

"I'm so happy for you both as you step into this beautiful new chapter together," she wrote at the time. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! ❤️✨"