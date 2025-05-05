Lisa Vanderpump Slams Viewers For Cyberbullying Her Casts: 'Kindness Always Wins'

Getty

Lisa Vanderpump will not stand for cyberbullying.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to urge her followers and fans of her shows to stop bullying the cast members online.

"To all of our wonderful fans: I'm so grateful for your passion and support for my shows. But I must say this -- no one deserves to be bullied, harassed, or targeted online," Vanderpump wrote via Instagram over the weekend.

"The cast members are human beings, with real feelings, doing their best in a high-pressure environment. Healthy conversation is welcomed, but cruelty is not. Let's uplift, not tear down. Kindness always wins. #StopCyberBullying," she continued.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum didn't offer any specifics as to what prompted her to make this statement, it does come less than two weeks after Vanderpump Villa season 2 -- which is set at her Italian villa, Castello Rosato -- premiered on Hulu.

The reunion trailer was released just last week, which showed "special VIP" guest Stassi Schroeder take on the Andy Cohen role by moderating.

In it, cast member Marciano cops some flak after he made headlines for his comments about Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engerman.

"I had a very strong attraction," he admitted as Stassi turned the conversation to his on-off girlfriend Hannah, asking, "Hannah, I want to talk about why you are crying."

"I made a gigantic mistake and it ended up blowing up in my face," Marciano added.

Season 2 premiered on April 24, with viewers treated to a crossover between the cast of Vanderpump Villa and Demi, along with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costars Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor and Mikayla Matthews.