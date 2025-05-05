The Most Hilarious Memes From Met Gala 2025 -- Best Social Media Reactions!

Getty

These stars got the meme treatment after stepping onto the Met Gala steps.

The Met Gala kicks off on the first Monday in May every year in style, with a theme that for the first time in over 20 years, solely focuses on the boys.

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," centers around Black style -- for the very first time -- and highlights designers of color.

The theme was described in an Instagram post shared by Vogue as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with "the Black dandy as its subject."

Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the… — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2025 @KingJames

The lineup of famous men are also chairing the first menswear exhibition since 2003's "Men in Skirts".

And while this year is definitely for the boys, both the guys and the gals are putting their interpretations of this year's theme on display. And the internet wasted no time in turning this year's attendees into memes.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below -- we'll keep updating this post as new looks come in!

Teyana Taylor

Hitting the red carpet early, Teyana Taylor was met with praise for her custom Marc Jacobs look she says was designed by her and Black Panther costume designer, Ruth E. Carter.

Making her way across the Met steps, scepter in hand, Taylor's billowing crimson frock came complete with a sweeping durag cape and a feather in her cap, along with a sash that read, "Harlem Rose." And though it's definitely a contender for look of the night, some people on the internet couldn't help but think Taylor's look reminded them of Dr. Facilier -- also known as the Shadow Man -- the main antagonist from Disney's 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

"Wait a minute," one user wrote on X, sharing a side-by-side photo of the Disney villain and Taylor.

Another user had the same thought, tweet, "Teyana Taylor’s look almost makes you think of Dr.Facilier… am I wrong? Feather on hat, white neck piece, long coat and cane…."

Teyana Taylor’s look almost makes you think of Dr.Facilier… am I wrong?



Feather on hat, white neck piece, long coat and cane…. pic.twitter.com/nN84G2xF62 — Ace Blackwood- Readings: OPEN 🕯️🦇✨ (@HouseOfBLKWD) May 5, 2025 @HouseOfBLKWD

And another, with the Dr Facilier comparisons continuing throughout the night.

"Wait a damn minute…. Teyana Taylor I wasn't familiar with your game…ATE DOWN #MetGala2025," they wrote, giving props to Taylor's look while pitting her against the Disney character.

Rihanna

Before Rihanna even debuted her Met Gala look, she was being memed for her pre-ball fit when she showed up to get ready for fashion's biggest night in a two piece set that all but confirmed her third pregnancy.

In shots captured by paps, Rihanna wears a grey long sleeved top and matching maxi skirt, with just enough skin on display to highlight her growing baby bump. She accessorized the look with a bucket hat and an umbrella to protect from the spring storm.

"rihanna pregnant again that album is NEVER coming #MetGala2025," one user wrote in reaction to the news, with another playing on Rihanna's hit "Umbrella" by poking fun at the track and RiRi's rainy day shot. "You can stand under my umbrella, -ella, -ella, eh, eh, eh. Under my umbrella, -ella, -ella, eh, eh, eh."

Another fan disappointed in what may mean the delay of new music from Rihanna tweeted, "Rihanna, when we said R9, we meant the album… not 9 kids."

Rihanna, when we said R9, we meant the album… not 9 kids. pic.twitter.com/N4LYhPOAR1 — ۟ (@headnavy) May 5, 2025 @headnavy

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins was not afraid to get dandy for this year's theme. And while many on the internet applauded his bold, Thom Browne look, some poked fun at The White Lotus star's fluttering black-and-white fit.

"The roulette wheel ain't got nothing against #waltongoggins," one user tweeted, while another quipped, "I thought that was Beetlejuice."

I thought that was Beetlejuice — Steve Hankins (@SteveHankins) May 5, 2025 @SteveHankins

"Winner, so far, for most ridiculous outfit," another wrote.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat made waves with her Marc Jacobs-designed leopard print infused pin-striped suit jacket sans pants, but it was her hairdo that really had the internet talking.

"what's going on with Doja Cat hair oh mother #metgala," one user tweeted.

what’s going on with Doja Cat hair oh mother #metgala pic.twitter.com/mFA4tQ7xeb — Dhurata Dora Updates (@outlinesduki) May 5, 2025 @outlinesduki

"Doja Cat looking like a feather duster," another wrote, with one user simply tweeting, "doja cat ... did ... something? #MetGala #MetGala2025."

