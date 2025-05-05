Met Gala 2025: Watch the Livestream Here!

Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim are hosting Vogue's livestream, while Emma Chamberlain returns as the fashion magazine's correspondent.

Fashion's biggest night of the year is finally here -- and you can see all of the jaw-dropping looks and star-studded appearances right from the comfort of your own home!

The 2025 Met Gala is currently streaming live on Vogue's YouTube channel, with the livestream available to watch above.

The livestream is being hosted by singer and actress Teyana Taylor, actress La La Anthony, and Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim. In addition, internet personality Emma Chamberlain is hitting the red carpet once again as Vogue's correspondent.

As previously announced, this year's dress code is "Tailored for You," and the theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the grand opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The theme has been described by Vogue as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with "the Black dandy as its subject."

Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the… — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2025 @KingJames

The line-up of famous men will be chairing the first menswear exhibition since 2003's "Men in Skirts".

This year's event will also bring back a host committee, made up of icons from art, culture, fashion, film, music, and sports per The Met.