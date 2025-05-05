Rihanna Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Before 2025 Met Gala

Getty

Everyone knows Rihanna likes to make a statement, and she did just that after weeks of speculation, confirming that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's third child ahead of the 2025 Met Gala.

It's been more than two years since Rihanna used the world's biggest stage to announce that she was pregnant with her second child during her appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This year, she chose fashion's biggest night -- the 2025 Met Gala!

After weeks of growing speculation -- and cryptic photos -- the beauty maven dropped the strategically placed newspapers, oversized purses, baggy clothes and clever angles to confirm sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, are about to be big brothers!

While she'll likely step out on the carpet in a little bit, she revealed her baby bump while arriving to the Carlyle Hotel before the main event. Her personal photograph, Diggzy shared additional photos to Instagram.

Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022. He was joined on August 1, 2023 by little brother Riot Rose Mayers. Congratulations to the happy couple as they prepare to expand their family again!

The couple's incredible looks were inspired by this year's dress code, "Tailored for You," and theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The 2025 Met Gala also celebrates the grand opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The theme has been described by Vogue as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with "the Black dandy as its subject."

The line-up of famous men were on hand to chair the first menswear exhibition since 2003's "Men in Skirts".

This year's event also brought back a host committee, made up of icons from art, culture, fashion, film, music, and sports per The Met.